Tomas Nido sitting for Mets Monday

PHILADELPHIA -- Alec Bohm might find it easier in Philly to make up for errors in the field than one with his mouth.The three E-5s were nothing compared to one F-bomb he dropped in frustration.Lip-readers ran wild when cameras caught Bohm having some choice words after his second error."I (expletive) hate this place," he said.Maybe a rally he ignited with a leadoff walk - and owning up to his mistake - soothed some hard feelings.J.T. Realmuto hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning and Rhys Hoskins and Didi Gregorius followed with run-scoring doubles that helped the Philadelphia Phillies rally...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO