Tomas Nido sitting for Mets Monday

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Alec Bohm might find it easier in Philly to make up for errors in the field than one with his mouth. The three E-5s were nothing compared to one F-bomb he dropped in frustration. Lip-readers ran wild when. “I (expletive) hate this place,” he said.
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday versus left-hander Daniel Lynch and the Kansas City Royals. The Cardinals are keeping Molina out of the lineup against a lefty after they started him in the first three games of their season. Andrew Knizner is starting behind the plate and batting ninth.
LINE: Phillies -117, Mets -102; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets play on Wednesday with the three-game series tied 1-1. Philadelphia went 82-80 overall and 47-34 at home last season. The Phillies scored 4.5 runs per game in the 2021 season while giving up 4.6.
Chicago Cubs outfielder Jason Heyward is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday afternoon against left-hander Jose Quintana and the Pittsburgh Pirates. Heyward is taking a seat against a southpaw while Michael Hermosillo starts in center field and hits seventh. numberFire’s models project Hermosillo for 8.7 FanDuel points on Tuesday,...
The New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies open a three-game series Monday night. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. at Citizens Bank Park. The game will be broadcast in the New York on SNY and nationally on FS1. Taijuan Walker will start for New York, while Ranger Suarez will...
The Boston Red Sox did not list Bobby Dalbec's name in their starting lineup for Monday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Dalbec will take the afternoon off while Travis Shaw makes his first start of the season at first base and bats seventh. Dalbec is projected to make 388 more...
The Philadelphia Phillies did not list Bryson Stott as a starter for Sunday's game against the New York Mets. Stott will take a seat for Monday's game as Didi Gregorius steps back in at shortstop and bats sixth. Our projections have Stott due for 384 plate appearances this season, with...
PHILADELPHIA -- Alec Bohm might find it easier in Philly to make up for errors in the field than one with his mouth.The three E-5s were nothing compared to one F-bomb he dropped in frustration.Lip-readers ran wild when cameras caught Bohm having some choice words after his second error."I (expletive) hate this place," he said.Maybe a rally he ignited with a leadoff walk - and owning up to his mistake - soothed some hard feelings.J.T. Realmuto hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning and Rhys Hoskins and Didi Gregorius followed with run-scoring doubles that helped the Philadelphia Phillies rally...
When New York Mets‘ stud Jacob deGrom went down with a stress reaction on his right scapula on April 1, most fans thought it was the beginning of the end of the team’s playoff chances. After all, he won’t even pick up a ball in April and will have to ramp up again to rejoin the rotation, most likely around early June.
Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Matt Vierling is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Tylor Megill and the New York Mets. Vierling is taking a seat for the first time this season. Simon Muzziotti is replacing Vierling in center field and hitting ninth. Per numberFire's MLB Heat Map, the...
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — New York Mets right-hander Taijuan Walker was put on the 10-day injured list Tuesday because of bursitis in his pitching shoulder, the latest setback to the team's rotation. Walker threw two perfect innings Monday night at Philadelphia in his season debut, then was pulled after 30...
Houston Astros infielder Jose Altuve is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Altuve will start at second base on Tuesday and bat first versus left-hander Madison Bumgarner and the Diamondbacks. Yordan Alvarez moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Altuve for 14.3 FanDuel points on...
The Mets survived another shaky performance from their bullpen thanks to Pete Alonso. It was the Pete Alonso show on Wednesday as the Mets snatched the rubber game from the Phillies by a score of 9-6 to take the series from their National League East rivals. On a day, where...
On Wednesday night, the New York Mets took down the Phillies in Philadelphia with a final score of 9-6. As the visiting Mets closed out their second win in a row at Citizens Bank Park, one New York fan was letting everyone in the stadium know it. The gloating Mets...
Just like in other sports, the focal point of your daily fantasy baseball lineups will be your high-salary studs. These guys take up by far the biggest chunk of your cap space, but they also offer the highest ceiling. And in the case of pitchers, the high-salary options typically come with the highest floors, too.
San Francisco Giants outfielder Mike Yastrzemski is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Sean Manaea and the San Diego Padres. What It Means:. The Giants are facing a southpaw for the second time this season and they have held Yastrzemski out for both games....
Cleveland Guardians infielder Andres Gimenez is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's interleague game against left-hander Nick Lodolo and the Cincinnati Reds. Gimenez homered, tripled, and drove in 3 runs on Tuesday, but he is taking a seat against a lefty on Wednesday. The Guardians also held him out of the lineup in their only other game against a starting southpaw this season. Ernie Clement is starting on second base in place of Gimenez and hitting seventh.
Comments / 0