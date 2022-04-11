Downtown Spokane shooting suspect identified

SPOKANE, Wash. – The suspect in Saturday’s drive-by shooting has been identified as Johnathan Love.

Police say Love shot and injured people outside of Lucky’s Pub.

Police said a fight had started outside of the bar and 911 was being inundated with calls about a shooting.

As a crowd poured out of the bar, officers found three victims.

Officers said a man and a woman were shot while standing on the sidewalk outside of the bar. The third victim was a cab driver who was shot while sitting in her taxi.

Police believe Love fired shots from a car as it drove past Lucky’s and nearby Mootsy’s.

According to the Spokane County Jail inmate roster, Love has been charged with assault, drive-by shooting, driving with a suspended license and reckless driving.

Editor’s Note: Spokane Police issued a correction Monday saying they were inaccurate when they reported two people had died in the shooting. Court records show two victims are on life support.

