ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Downtown Spokane shooting suspect identified

By Erin Robinson
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ViD7H_0f61vp3v00

SPOKANE, Wash. – The suspect in Saturday’s drive-by shooting has been identified as Johnathan Love.

Police say Love shot and injured people outside of Lucky’s Pub.

Police said a fight had started outside of the bar and 911 was being inundated with calls about a shooting.

As a crowd poured out of the bar, officers found three victims.

Officers said a man and a woman were shot while standing on the sidewalk outside of the bar. The third victim was a cab driver who was shot while sitting in her taxi.

Police believe Love fired shots from a car as it drove past Lucky’s and nearby Mootsy’s.

According to the Spokane County Jail inmate roster, Love has been charged with assault, drive-by shooting, driving with a suspended license and reckless driving.

Editor’s Note: Spokane Police issued a correction Monday saying they were inaccurate when they reported two people had died in the shooting. Court records show two victims are on life support.

READ: ‘It was really scary’: People near deadly Lucky’s Pub shooting recall drive-by

PREVIOUS: Spokane Police: Lucky’s Pub shooting suspect in custody

PREVIOUS: 2 killed, 1 injured in shooting outside of downtown Spokane bar

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 2

Related
People

Wash. Police Arrest Married Dad in Connection with Unsolved Rape Cases Where Suspect Broke into Victims' Homes

Authorities in Washington state have made an arrest in the rapes of two women who were attacked in their homes in 2003 and 2004. Kenneth Dowling, 47, was arrested last Thursday while working a construction job near Spokane. PEOPLE confirms that he has been charged with four counts of rape, three counts of assault and three counts of unlawful imprisonment with sexual motivation.
PULLMAN, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Suspect in Red Top Motel shooting arrested

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – A tip helped police arrest attempted murder suspect Joshua Seth Wednesday morning.  Seth is accused of shooting and injuring a woman at the Red Top Motel last Wednesday. He had been on the run for nearly a week.  The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office got word that Seth was in the area of S. Geiger Blvd and...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
Tri-City Herald

Tri-Cities suspect who’s killed before accused of kidnapping his ex-girlfriend

A 53-year-old Tri-Cities man who served time in prison for manslaughter was caught Friday in California after a nearly weeklong manhunt after he allegedly kidnapped his Kennewick girlfriend. Jack Thomas Waldrop III was wanted on charges of kidnapping, second-degree assault and a felony protection order violation, according to court records.
KENNEWICK, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Spokane, WA
Crime & Safety
County
Spokane County, WA
City
Spokane, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Spokane County, WA
Crime & Safety
Complex

Washington Man Arrested After Police Say DNA Links Him to Rapes From Almost 20 Years Ago

A Washington man is being accused of breaking into a pair of homes and raping two women nearly 20 years ago, as police now share that DNA has linked him to the crimes. Per KREM-TV, Pullman detectives believe they finally solved the cold cases with the arrest of 47-year-old Kenneth Downing, whose bail was set at $5 million after being detained Thursday in North Spokane and pleading not guilty on Friday. Prosecutors say Downing has been at large for 18 years, and was booked at Whitman County Jail after his DNA matched evidence at more than one crime scene.
SPOKANE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Downtown Spokane#Reckless Driving#Lucky S Pub#Spokane Police
Idaho State Journal

Two Idaho men went missing three years apart. An intricate web of connections might link their cold cases

BOISE – Two men went missing in the early 2000s, and people invested in the case have speculated that they disappeared under the same mysterious umbrella of mutual connections. Ahren Barnard disappeared in 2004; Jeramy Burt, who grew up in American Falls, vanished in 2007. Mutual acquaintances still link them together — two lawyers who were good friends, according to police — with theories of a possible hit man, and strings of connections to multiple people. The web of mystery, growing larger over time, have...
BOISE, ID
Idaho State Journal

Local man reported missing in North Dakota

An East Idaho man has been reported missing in North Dakota. Carter Strain, 26, of Idaho Falls, was last seen at 12:30 a.m. Thursday at the Rusty Rail Bar in Belfield, N.D. The Stark County, N.D., Sheriff's Office reports that Strain could be suicidal. Strain is described as being 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. Strain has multiple tattoos including the words "Strain" and "Smith and Wesson" tattooed on his right forearm. He could be driving a black Dodge megacab pickup truck with Idaho license plate 8BJY137. If you have any information on Strain's whereabouts, please contact the Stark County Sheriff's Office at 701-456-7610 or the Idaho Falls Police Department at 208-529-1200.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Channel 6000

Watch as tornado tears apart Vancouver neighborhoods

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Without all the more-modern smartphone tech that allows all of us to carry around a high-definition video camera in our pockets, video of breaking news was a little tougher to come by 50 years ago. However, some cameras were rolling on April 5, 1972 as...
PORTLAND, OR
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Police: Airway Heights double shooting stemmed from domestic violence situation

SPOKANE, Wash. – Tuesday night’s double shooting stemmed from a domestic violence situation in Airway Heights.  Police are still trying to figure out what happened but said the man involved has been booked into jail for violating a no-contact order.  The Airway Heights Police were called to a scene near Pacific and Treeline around 8 p.m. A woman reported being...
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane, WA
10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KXLY.com and 4 News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the Inland Northwest.

 https://www.kxly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy