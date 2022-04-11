Child, grandmother struck and killed by garbage truck in the town of Poughkeepsie

A 3-year-old boy and his grandmother were struck and killed Monday by a garbage truck in the town of Poughkeepsie.

Poughkeepsie police say the child's 72-year-old grandmother was taken to Westchester Medical Center where she died from her injuries.

Police say the incident occurred on Stanley Street at the intersection of Mary Avenue.

Police say a Royal Carting garbage truck operated by a 41-year-old man, collided with the two in the roadway. The driver was uninjured, according to police.

Rich Sandison lives on the corner where the accident happened.

"He picked up the recycles across the street and then made his turn," says Sandison.

Sandison says he ran out of the house when he heard a woman scream.

"I felt terrible," says Sandison. "I almost had tears in my eyes when I saw that little kid laying there."

Police have not released the identities of the victims or the name of the truck driver. They have also not made any arrests or issued any tickets to the truck driver.

The town of Poughkeepsie police are asking any witnesses to contact the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department Traffic Enforcement Unit at 845-485-3680.