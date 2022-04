Brad Cox once told me that when it comes to shopping at a horse sale for contenders for the mile-and-a-quarter Kentucky Derby, he's looking for horses bred to go a mile, maybe a mile-and-a-sixteenth, and he'll look to train them to get the extra distance. In Zozos, he's got one bred to maybe go less than a mile. That said, this horse has been brilliant. He ran a good second to Epicenter with a strong figure going 1 3/16th miles in the Louisiana Derby, and he finished up like a horse who should get the extra sixteenth. Also, you lose a lot of money as a horseplayer doubting Brad Cox. Zozos may not just be a Led Zeppelin fan hunch play (I know he's named after a restaurant in the Virgin Islands but please allow me the joke).

ANIMALS ・ 2 DAYS AGO