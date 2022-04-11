Texas A&M Forest Service warns of potential ‘wildfire outbreak’ Tuesday

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Texas A&M Forest Service is mobilizing its fire resources ahead of what it says could be a very active weekend. A spokesperson said that wildfire activity is expected to increase this weekend, particularly along and west of I-35 and into South Texas. Dry grass, intensifying drought conditions, high winds, and lightning could create conditions ripe for large, difficult to control fires. Just since Mar. 12, state and local resources have responded to at least 70 wildfires that burned 15,274 acres across Texas. “The underlying drought conditions combined with winds associated with cold front passages has supported increased wildfire activity...

