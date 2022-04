In Washoe County, nearly 30% of the calls to the medical 911 center are for first aid level care – things like toothaches, rashes and sprained ankles. Though not all calls require a trip to the emergency room, REMSA Health says that people’s health and wellness still require care, which is why it has changed the way their team responds to medical 911 calls.

WASHOE COUNTY, NV ・ 29 DAYS AGO