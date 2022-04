After being denied sanctioned status by the UHSAA board of trustees the previous two years, the timing was finally right for boys volleyball this spring. By a 10-4 vote in March, the board approved boys volleyball becoming a sanctioned sport beginning with the 2023-24 school year; it will spring sport. Two years ago the board tabled the vote on boys volleyball despite the sport meeting the emerging sport qualifications by the UHSAA. Last year the vote went 9-5 against sanctioning.

UTAH COUNTY, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO