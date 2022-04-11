ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celtics coach Ime Udoka explains Boston's logic for not resting players vs. Grizzlies

While it looked like a lot of teams were making strategic decisions with the first round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs in mind, resting players on the last day of the season in ways that might have made for a more desirable first-round matchup, the Boston Celtics did not.

Instead, they played their starters against the Memphis Grizzlies’ reserves, putting the Celtics in a position to win the East’s second seed to close the season, and a matchup with either the Cleveland Cavaliers or the Brooklyn Nets in the first round of the postseason. Speaking to the press after the Grizzlies blowout, Boston head coach Ime Udoka explained why the Celtics elected to take such a path, emphasizing the importance of balancing continuity with rest for key players.

“Nobody played more than 26 minutes,” he began.

“I didn’t want to have Al (Horford) and Jayson (Tatum), the guys that missed the last game, have 10 days off (without playing basketball),” added the Celtics coach.

“(It’ll) keep guys fresh, low-minutes, and get some other guys some run and continue to do what we’ve been doing since February.”

“With (the) Milwaukee (Bucks) losing, we knew if we won, we’d get (the two seed),” Udoka continued, noting Boston would have played their guys “either way”.

“Like I said, we were worried about ourselves, getting our guys some reps. We’ll start to dig into Cleveland (Cavaliers film) and Brooklyn (for the Nets, who play the Cavs for the seventh seed and the right to play Boston).”

“We haven’t seen Cleveland in a while, and Brooklyn is who they are, and we played them recently” he recounted. “But you at least get to have some clarity and to focus on two teams (for postseason preparation).”

While there is a fairly significant talent gulf at the top of the Nets’ roster, neither team can be taken lightly if the Celtics want to advance to the second round of the East playoffs.

And if it is Brooklyn they end up facing, they may very well have put the toughest opponent in front of them first.

