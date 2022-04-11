ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mark Wahlberg says gaining 30 pounds for ‘Father Stu’ by drinking olive oil ‘really took a toll on me’

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDrinking olive oil packs a major punch. Mark Wahlberg admitted that gaining 30 pounds for his new film, “Father Stu,” took a toll on him. The actor stars as Stuart Long, an amateur boxer-turned-priest who suffers from a degenerative and incurable muscular disorder. The story is based...

Mashed

This Was Mark Wahlberg's Favorite Food Growing Up

Mark Wahlberg is an actor, producer, businessman, former model, and former rapper. His breakout role in film was as the lead in Paul Thomas Anderson's movie "Boogie Nights." Born and raised in the Dorchester neighborhood of Boston, Massachusetts, Mark is the youngest of nine siblings. His brother Donnie Wahlberg, also achieved fame as a singer in New Kids on the Block and as an actor (per Britannica).
BOSTON, MA
The Independent

Mark Wahlberg says he spent ‘millions’ of his own money on new religious film: ‘This is God choosing me’

Mark Wahlberg has opened up about the personal investment he made to get his new movie Father Stu made after failing to secure financial backing.Father Stu tells the true story of Stuart Long (played by Wahlberg), a boxer who became a Catholic priest while struggling with a progressive muscle disorder called inclusion body myositis.Speaking to Insider, Wahlberg revealed that he spent “millions and millions” of his own dollars to bring the film to the big screen, inspired by his co-star Mel Gibson who invested $30m (£23m) in The Passion of the Christ to help finance it.“Well, I'm always willing...
RELIGION
The Independent

Britney Spears says she had a ‘secret relationship’ before father Jamie took over her career: ‘I was literally devastated’

Britney Spears has appeared to claim that her father ended a “secret relationship” she was in when he began controlling her career. The pop star has shared a number of revelations to her Instagram since being freed from the conservatorship that once controlled her business and personal affairs, in November last year. Among the posts have been criticisms of the way her family, including her father Jamie and her sister Jamie-Lynn, treated her while she was tied to the controversial legal arrangement.On 24 March, Spears shared a series of screenshots showing her commenting about how she has been adjusting...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

American Idol contestant Kenedi Anderson explains ‘necessary’ decision to leave talent show

American Idol contestant Kenedi Anderson has explained her decision to quit the series.Viewers of the long-running talent show were left confused by Anderson’s absence from the latest episode.Host Ryan Seacrest eventually addressed this after her pre-recorded performance of Christina Perri’s “Human” was shown, stating: “You might have noticed that there was no voting information during Kenedi’s performance just now. “Since we taped these shows in Hawaii earlier, Kenedi has decided to withdraw from our show for personal reasons,” he said, adding: “We send her our well-wishes, and needless to say, we have incredible talent on this historic season, with...
CELEBRITIES
CarBuzz.com

This Is How Hyundai Built Mark Wahlberg's 'Beast' For 'Uncharted'

Hyundai has never come across as a happy-go-lucky brand. In fact, this Korean giant tends to take itself quite seriously, expanding into robotics and basically taking the mobility sphere by the scruff of the neck as it seeks global dominance. The automaker is also getting super serious about building affordable EVs and electrifying the rest of its range, but clearly, someone in the marketing department has been having other, more lighthearted ideas. The brand recently made an appearance in the new Spider-Man movie with its Ioniq 5 EV, and now it's getting ready for yet another Hollywood premier. Last month, we covered Hyundai's toughened-up Tucson for the newUncharted film featuring Mark Wahlberg, and now we get to see exactly what it takes to convert a humble Hyundai Tucson into a Wahlberg-worthy battle machine.
TUCSON, AZ
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Who knew! Fox News host Judge Jeanine Pirro was an unlikely guest at Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's $4million wedding held at the home where bride's billionaire father once hosted Trump fundraiser

As with any celebration involving the union of two wealthy prominent families, Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's $4million Palm Beach wedding was nothing short of a glamorous star-studded event, drawing numerous A-list stars and VIPs from across the globe. The young couple tied the knot in an early-evening ceremony on...
CELEBRITIES
Mark Wahlberg
Jimmy Fallon
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock finally talks about Will Smith’s slap during stand-up show

Chris Rock has finally joked about the now-infamous moment that Will Smith slapped him at the Oscars, though revealed he wouldn’t speak about it properly until he "gets paid". At the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California on Friday night, he reportedly referenced the situation, saying: "I’m okay....
INDIO, CA
Hello Magazine

Iman shares rare picture of her daughter with David Bowie and fans go wild

Iman is one proud mother, and that was clear to see this week as she shared an incredibly rare photo of her and David Bowie's daughter Lexi. Taking to Instagram, the mother-of-two shared a close-up photo of her youngest daughter, showing her looking at the camera with her hair up in a bun and her nose ring on show.
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Megan Fox Wears a Corset Micro Minidress Out With Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly hit the red carpet at the sixth annual Daily Front Row Fashion Los Angeles Awards on Sunday, April 10, in grand fashion. The ceremony, which took place at the Beverly Wilshire hotel, is a show of support for the many creatives who style Hollywood's best-dressed celebrities. Presented by brands like Sunglass Hut and MCM, the awards show drew a star-studded crowd, including Kendall Jenner, Shay Mitchell, Paris Hilton, Tiffany Haddish, and more.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Hello Magazine

Amy Robach reveals break from GMA in bittersweet post

Good Morning America's Amy Robach has announced she will be off-air for an undetermined amount of time as she goes on a well-deserved vacation. While she will no doubt be missed, fans are nonetheless inundating her with support as she departs the studios. WATCH: Amy looks chic as ever as...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Tyra Banks to Be Fired From 'Dancing With the Stars,' Report Claims

Tyra Banks is not expected to return as host for Dancing With the Stars, a source told The Sun Wednesday. Banks' two-season run has been controversial since vocal fans have never warmed up to her as the replacement for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews. Her departure comes as the show is shifting from ABC to Disney+ for Season 31. Disney+ has not said who will host the first season on the streamer yet.
NFL
The Independent

Scott Disick says Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s relationship has allowed him to finally ‘move on’

Scott Disick has admitted that his ex, Kourtney Kardashian, and Travis Barker’s relationship has allowed him to finally “move on”.During the premiere episode of The Kardashians, the 38-year-old socialite said that he had a false hope of “getting back together” with Kardashian.However, seeing her with Barker made it clear that she was happy and “in a real thing” with him. “For the first time in my life, it’s finally starting to change,” Disick said. “Now that Kourtney’s got her life with Travis, as hard as it is, it does give me a place to finally be able to move...
CELEBRITIES
Guitar World Magazine

Ann Wilson on her relationship with sister Nancy: “We’re not feuding. We just have different ideas for what Heart should be”

Ann Wilson has set the record straight regarding her relationship with sister and fellow Heart bandmate Nancy, dispelling myths of a potential feud between the pair. In a new interview with Classic Rock, the Heart vocalist addressed rumors of a conflict between her and Nancy, saying that although the pair are “okay with each other”, there is “a real split” between them.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Young & Restless’ Christian Jules LeBlanc Introduces Us to His Mischievous New Roommate — and He’s Got a Very Familiar Face!

Fighting over the TV is always a problem when two people live together!. Young & Restless‘ Christian Jules LeBlanc had been MIA for a bit as Michael was being held prisoner by Ashland’s goons. Genoa City’s legal eagle may have been in a tight spot, but it looks like the actor might have been busy during the break moving a new roommate in with him!
GENOA CITY, WI

