Mark Wahlberg says gaining 30 pounds for ‘Father Stu’ by drinking olive oil ‘really took a toll on me’

Hyundai has never come across as a happy-go-lucky brand. In fact, this Korean giant tends to take itself quite seriously, expanding into robotics and basically taking the mobility sphere by the scruff of the neck as it seeks global dominance. The automaker is also getting super serious about building affordable EVs and electrifying the rest of its range, but clearly, someone in the marketing department has been having other, more lighthearted ideas. The brand recently made an appearance in the new Spider-Man movie with its Ioniq 5 EV, and now it's getting ready for yet another Hollywood premier. Last month, we covered Hyundai's toughened-up Tucson for the newUncharted film featuring Mark Wahlberg, and now we get to see exactly what it takes to convert a humble Hyundai Tucson into a Wahlberg-worthy battle machine.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 27 DAYS AGO