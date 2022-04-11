Special Weather Statement issued for Cass by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 10:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-14 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore...which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins...jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards...beach patrol...flags and signs. Swim near a lifeguard. If you become caught in a rip current...yell for help. Remain calm...do not exhaust yourself and stay afloat while waiting for help. If you have to swim out of a rip current...swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current as you will tire quickly. Target Area: Bolivar Peninsula; Brazoria Islands; Galveston Island; Matagorda Islands HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Matagorda Islands, Brazoria Islands, Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

BRAZORIA COUNTY, TX ・ 2 HOURS AGO