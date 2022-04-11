Wind Advisory issued for Reno by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 09:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-17 05:48:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Friday morning at 1045 AM CDT. Target Area: Nacogdoches; Rusk; San Augustine; Shelby The Flood Warning is extended for the following bayou in Texas Attoyac Bayou Near Chireno affecting Nacogdoches, Shelby, San Augustine and Rusk Counties. For the Attoyac Bayou...including Chireno...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Attoyac Bayou Near Chireno, Texas. * WHEN...Until early Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...At 16 feet, Expect flooded paths and secondary roadways. Move livestock and equipment to higher ground. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 14.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum bayou stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 AM CDT Thursday was 14.3 feet. - Forecast...Attoyac Bayou is expected to rise to a crest of 16.8 feet Friday morning. It will then fall below flood stage late Saturday morning. - Flood stage is 14 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, TX ・ 3 HOURS AGO