Officer administers Narcan to himself after possible drug exposure

A correctional officer at the Monroe County Jail had to administer Narcan to himself after a possible exposure to drugs, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

A press release from the sheriff’s office says the officer was searching an inmate’s personal property during the booking process over the weekend when a white powdery substance was released into the air.

The officer reportedly accidentally inhaled the substance and began experiencing numbness in his lower extremities along with having a metallic taste in his mouth. The sheriff’s office says the officer’s vitals were checked and were elevated. That’s when he reportedly administered himself 4g of naloxone.

Officials say he was taken to a local hospital, treated and released the same day — and then returned to work.

The sheriff’s office says the substance was collected for testing, and if the results confirm it is a narcotic, additional criminal charges could be sought against the inmate.