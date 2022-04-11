ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tish Cyrus files for divorce from Billy Ray Cyrus after almost 30 years of marriage

By Rasha Ali, USA TODAY
 3 days ago

Tish Cyrus and Billy Ray Cyrus are ending their 28-year marriage once more.

Tish Cyrus filed for divorce Wednesday in Tennessee, citing irreconcilable differences, according to court documents obtained by USA TODAY. The divorce complaint also states that the couple has not lived together for more than two years.

In a statement to USA TODAY shared Tuesday by Billy Ray's rep Scott Adkins, the couple said that "after 30 years, five amazing children and a lifetime of memories, we have decided to go our separate ways — not with sadness, but with love in our hearts."

"We have grown up together, raised a family we can be so proud of, and it is now time to create our own paths," the couple added. "We will always be family and look forward to a continued and loving shared experience as friends and parents. We have not come to this decision lightly or quickly but with so much going on in the world, we wanted to provide some clarity and closure, so we can remain focused on what is important."

This isn't the first time Miley Cyrus' parents decided to call it quits. In 2010, Billy Ray Cyrus filed for divorce but withdrew the petition a few months later. Tish Cyrus then petitioned for a divorce in 2013 , before the couple decided to work things out.

The country crooner and Tish Cyrus, who manages her daughter Miley's career, have five children together: Brandi, 34, Trace, 33, Miley, 29, Braison, 27, and Noah, 22.

Billy Ray Cyrus broke out in the early '90s sporting a long brown mullet, torn T-shirts that showed off his muscled arms and basketball sneakers instead of cowboy boots and has been a mainstay in pop culture since.

Between his auspicious 1992 debut with "Achy Breaky Heart," to starring alongside his daughter Miley in the hit Disney show "Hannah Montana," to finally taking home his first Grammy trophies for an equally goofy and controversial hit "Old Town Road," lightning kept striking for the Kentucky singer and actor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JOVgQ_0f61sZJS00
Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cyrus have been married for almost 30 years. Dan MacMedan/USA TODAY

In 2016, Billy Ray Cyrus talked to People about the struggles of his marriage.

"It’s like everything in life,” Cyrus said. “You take it one step at a time. One day at a time. I think one of the most important things in life and in a relationship is, you make adjustments.”

Actress Tish Cyrus has constantly been seen by Miley Cyrus' side during special moments and performances.

Last month she shared a photo on Instagram of her daughters Miley and Brandi Cyrus giving her a kiss on the cheek.

"Last night in South America…. What an incredible experience this has been," she captioned the post adding a heart emoji.

The South America trip also provided a scary experience for Miley Cyrus, who shared on Instagram in late March that her plane had to make an emergency landing after it was struck by lightening as she traveled to Asunción, Paraguay, after a show in Bogotá, Colombia.

Contributing: The Associated Press

