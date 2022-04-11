ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

White House says Kamala Harris maskless because of 'emotional,' 'historic' day

By W. James Antle III
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OQkjp_0f61sD8i00

The White House remained on the defensive Monday about Vice President Kamala Harris, who had been deemed a close contact for COVID-19, appearing unmasked last week during the confirmation of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki noted that both Harris and President Joe Biden had tested negative for the virus in the past 24 hours. She said the historic occasion on Friday contributed to Harris being unmasked.

"It was an emotional day. It was a historic day. And there were moments when she was not wearing a mask inside ... but she was wearing it 99.9% of the time,” Psaki told reporters.

Psaki said, “There are moments when she was human and didn't have a fat mask on in a photo."

ROCK STAR OBAMA UPSTAGES BIDEN AT WHITE HOUSE EVENT

The White House had said on Friday that Harris had been masked indoors. “I will tell you that the vice president has been wearing a mask inside,” Psaki said. She was pressed on Harris being maskless at times while presiding over the Senate during the Jackson confirmation vote.

“She was playing an important role in confirming or overseeing the confirmation of the first black woman to the Supreme Court,” Psaki said.

“Is there a public health carve-out for that?” Fox News’s Peter Doocy shot back.

“In fact, the vice president wore a mask inside today when she was both with the president, with her staff, other people. She was outside at the event,” Psaki said Friday. “She was socially distanced for 99.9% of the event today. And she had an emotional moment, which is understandable.”

Jackson is the first black woman confirmed to the Supreme Court. She will assume the seat when Justice Stephen Breyer’s retirement becomes effective at the end of the court term in June. Harris is the first black woman to serve as vice president. The White House had previously acknowledged their outdoor embrace.

Those in the White House and other elected officials have come under fire for whether they abide by the same COVID-19 protocols they require of the public. California Gov. Gavin Newsom was memorably photographed maskless at a fancy restaurant for a lobbyist’s birthday celebration at a time when the state had fairly strict restrictions.

Rallies for former President Donald Trump were described as “superspreader” events. Black Lives Matter protests were deemed safe.

At the same briefing Monday, Psaki said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention would make the decision on whether the federal transit mask mandate would once again be extended. It is set to expire on April 18.

The Biden administration has generally been struggling with whether to keep embracing maximum COVID-19 caution or to declare victory and turn the page of the pandemic as public opinion shifts toward greater economic and social openness.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tested positive for COVID-19 after appearing at White House events last week, including an instance in which she kissed the president. The White House denied this constituted close contact with the 79-year-old Biden. Pelosi, 82, tested negative on Monday.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE IN THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

But Harris was considered a close contact under CDC guidelines after communications director Jamal Simmons tested positive. Her husband had previously tested positive for the virus. The reception for Justice Amy Coney Barrett, a Trump appointee, was designated a superspreader event by Dr. Anthony Fauci in 2020.

Attorney General Merrick Garland and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo were among the slew of prominent Washington figures who tested positive after the Gridiron Dinner.

Comments / 310

Sandra Scarbrough
2d ago

Worst day ever for our country, allowing a person with such contemptible background to join our SCOTUS! As far as getting the virus, 60+ Democrats were infected, if that would have been Republicans Pelosi would have fined them money!

Reply(7)
269
CAsurvivor
2d ago

Oh, okayyyyy, well I get “emotional “ all the time in everyday life, guess I won’t need a mask! Thank you Kamala….no more double standard, right?!

Reply(9)
206
Nobody
2d ago

she is maskless because she is one of the elite. Rules aren't made for the elite, just the useless serfs. now shut up and put the mask on!

Reply(4)
154
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Peter Doocy
Person
Stephen Breyer
Person
Anthony Fauci
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Gavin Newsom
Person
Merrick Garland
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Gina Raimondo
The Independent

Kamala Harris repeats same expression four times in speech loop

Kamala Harris has once again been mocked by Republicans and meme-creators for saying the same expression four times in succession. The vice president, who was speaking on Monday in Sunset, Louisiana, repeated the same phrase, “the significance of the passage of time”, four times in a row. Ms Harris said she had been talking about “the significance of the passage of time” with Louisiana governor John Bel Edwards during an earlier library visit that day, and again mentioned the phrase for emphasis. “The governor and I and we were all doing a tour of the library here and talking about...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Rolling Stone

Ted Cruz Just Asked Ketanji Brown Jackson if She Thinks Babies Are Racist

Click here to read the full article. Republicans haven’t been subtle about their concern that a Black woman is poised to join the Supreme Court. Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) on Monday took issue with Ketanji Brown Jackson’s place on the board of Georgetown Day School, which preaches anti-racism and acknowledges that, as Blackburn described it, “so-called white privilege” exists in America. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) took the baton on Tuesday, grilling Jackson about an anti-racist children’s book, Ibram X. Kendi’s Antiracist Baby, that is not even included in the school’s list of anti-racist resources. “Do you agree with this book that is...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disease Control#The White House#The Supreme Court#Maskless#Senate#Fox News
Modesto Bee

Vice President Kamala Harris’ husband Doug Emhoff tests positive for COVID-19

Vice President Kamala Harris’ husband, Doug Emhoff, tested positive for the coronavirus, the vice president’s office announced Tuesday evening, hours after he attended an outdoor event in Washington, D.C., where he interacted with AmeriCorps members. A White House official told McClatchy that Emhoff tested for COVID-19 after he...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
White House
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
199K+
Followers
63K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy