At home with her guinea pigs, Coco and Juliet, Natasha Beltran seems like a happy 12-year-old. But since 2020, she has been struggling with grief beyond her years. "I remember my dad as a very funny guy that has a lot of friends near his neighborhood," she said. "And he likes to go to movie theaters, hiking."

