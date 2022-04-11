WATCH: DeSantis signs legislation to support Florida fathers

Related
Michael Cohen ignores subpoena from Trump's lawyers
Michael Cohen has rebuffed an effort to subpoena him from attorneys for former President Donald Trump, saying Tuesday he has "no interest in being involved."
Border Patrol stops releasing migrants to town that called in Abbott buses to DC
AUSTIN, Texas — The Border Patrol has walked back its plans to release migrants into a Texas town after local officials vowed to take up Gov. Greg Abbott's offer to bus them to Washington, D.C., according to the mayor.
Texas bus makes first migrant drop-off near US Capitol in Washington
The state of Texas delivered on its promise to bus to Washington, D.C., migrants who have been released by the Border Patrol into border communities.
DeSantis Signs ‘Don’t Say My Momma So Fat’ Bill, Forcing Democrats To Constantly Say ‘My Momma So Fat’
Looking more presidential every day, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis recently signed into law a brilliant piece of legislation called the “Don’t Say ‘My Momma So Fat’” Bill, forcing the nation’s democrats to go around all day yelling that their mommas are so fat. “My...
Governor Ron DeSantis signed a bill today that eliminates the Florida standards assessments, or FSA
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The new legislation goes into effect over the summer, which means parents will still be looking out for those final results while they’re on break. STORY: Prices at the pump are high but Florida Lawmakers say relief is coming. Here’s when that will happen.
Migrants say they took Texas governor Abbott’s bus to Washington so they could get closer to Florida
Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s latest anti-immigrant stunt could end up creating more headaches for another Republican governor. On Wednesday, a bus carrying a group of South and Central American migrants arrived outside the Capitol Hill office building which houses the Washington, DC bureaux of Fox News, NBC News and C-SPAN.The bus had been chartered by the Texas Department of Emergency Management on Mr Abbott’s orders, and was sent to Washington so the Lone Star State governor could claim to be dropping the non-white asylum seekers at President Joe Biden’s feet.Last week, Mr Abbott announced plans to forcibly bus all...
4th stimulus check 2022 – New direct one-time $1,200 payments to arrive in just days – check if you’re eligible for cash
ANOTHER batch of stimulus checks worth up to $1,200 is set to go out to thousands of Americans in just days. Under California’s Golden State I (GSS 1) and Golden State Stimulus II (GSS II) programs launched in 2021, eligible residents are getting up to $1,100 and $1,200 respectively.
GOP Gov. Larry Hogan attacks Ron DeSantis, calls Florida parental rights bill 'absurd'
Republican Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan derided Florida's Parental Rights in Education bill as "absurd" Sunday, saying it would not have been passed in his state. "I didn't really actually see the details of the legislation, but the whole thing seems like a crazy fight," Hogan said. "And now he wants to criticize Disney for expressing how they feel about that bill. I mean, they have every right to. We have a thing called freedom of speech. They can come out and say what they think."
Mitch McConnell said that the GOP may screw up the midterms if it lets 'unacceptable' candidates get fielded in critical Senate races
"You can't nominate somebody who's just sort of unacceptable to a broader group of people and win," said McConnell of the upcoming Senate races.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene owns stock in Walt Disney, which she says is 'pro-child predator'
Disney must "pay a price," Greene told conspiracy theorist Alex Jones. Greene herself has invested in Disney stock.
Gov. DeSantis Signs Bill That Blocks Restraints For Florida Students With Disabilities
After lawmakers unanimously passed the measure this month, Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday signed a bill that…
Nancy Pelosi Calls Out Florida’s Ageing and Broken Infrastructure During Visit to the Sunshine State
America needs to invest in its old and broken infrastructure. Speaker Nancy PelosiGage Skidmore from Peoria, AZ, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. Democrat and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was in Palm Beach County this weekend, and in a press conference decided to comment upon the ageing infrastructure that is in sore need of maintenance in Florida and across the U.S.
Trump Tells Gay Supporter 'You Don't Look Gay' at Mar-a-Lago Fundraiser
His statement is something often seen as offensive by those in the LGBTQ+ community, but the remark drew laughter from the crowd.
Ron Perlman Calls Florida Governor a ‘Nazi Pig’ for Signing ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bill: ‘You Piece of S—‘
Click here to read the full article. Ron Perlman slammed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis this week after he signed into law the controversial “Don’t Say Gay” bill on March 28. The “Hellboy” and “Don’t Look Up” actor posted a video to his Twitter page in which he called DeSantis a “fucking Nazi pig” and a “piece of shit.” The legislation, officially titled the Parental Rights in Education Bill, bans kindergarten to third grade classrooms from discussing sexual orientation or gender identity topics. The bill also allows parents to take legal action against school districts they believe to be in violation...
Sen. Romney suggests cutting young peoples’ retirement benefits
Continuing his comments on the national government's budget woes, Mitt Romney suggests reducing the extent of benefits younger US citizens will receive once they reach retirement age.
In Florida, DeSantis May End the Battle Over Rooftop Solar With a Pen Stroke
In 2010, just as the solar industry in the United States was taking off, Justin Vandenbroeck joined a small business as a solar panel installer, an entry level position. “You don’t need to have a college degree to install solar panels, work in the trades or become an electrician,” said Vandenbroeck, who was 21 at the time and an engineering student at Florida State University in Tallahassee. “That’s how I got started and I worked my way up from $10 an hour to owning my company.”
‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill introduced by Louisiana Republican will ‘isolate’ LGBT+ kids, advocates warn
One week after Florida legislators passed a widely derided measure that opponents warn will marginalise LGBT+ students and chill classroom speech, a Republican state legislator in Louisiana has introduced a similar bill.A bill from Republican state Rep Dodie Horton mirroring Florida’s so-called “Don’t Say Gay” legislation would prohibit Louisiana’s teachers and school instructors from “cover[ing] the topics of sexual orientation or gender identity” in kindergarten through eighth grade classrooms.It also prohibits all school staff from “discuss[ing] his own sexual orientation or gender identity” with students of any grade.Rep Horton told Baton Rouge ABC affiliate WBRZ that she “wasn’t...
Home of Republican who crafted Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill is destroyed by tornado
The home of the Republican lawmaker who crafted Florida’s widely condemned ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill has been badly damaged by a tornado, according to reports.Joe Harding, whose bill was approved by the state’s legislature this month despite widespread criticism, had his home in central Florida ravaged by 110mph winds last weekend.He told Florida Politics that while he was away, his family was at home on Saturday morning when the twister struck. “We are blessed. It could have been a lot worse,” he said.The Republican’s home in Ocala was among dozens destroyed or damaged in the tornado, according to the...
