Cincinnati, OH

Highest-rated cheap eats in Cincinnati, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
 2 days ago

With the advent of Big Data, it’s easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food—particularly easy, cheap eats—Americans have very specific opinions. Dining brands in U.S. have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, American restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in Cincinnati that are listed as “cheap eats” on Tripadvisor . Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. Easy, inexpensive options here run the gamut of cuisine, service options, and styles. The restaurants on this list are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of deliciousness.

Anyone reading the list will surely see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if any of your favorite cheap eateries made the list.

1 / 30 Tripadvisor

#30. Arrechissimo

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (22 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Latin, Venezuelan
– Address: 8100 Blue Ash Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45236-2665
2 / 30 Tripadvisor

#29. The Comet

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (38 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Mexican, Bar
– Address: 4579 Hamilton Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45223-1752
3 / 30 Tripadvisor

#28. Pleasant Ridge Chili

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (39 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Deli
– Address: 6032 Montgomery Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45213-1612
4 / 30 Tripadvisor

#27. Kitty’s Sports Grill

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (24 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Bar
– Address: 218 W 3rd St Across Street From Paul Brown Stadium, Cincinnati, OH 45202-3407
5 / 30 Tripadvisor

#26. Friendly Stop Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (47 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Bar
– Address: 985 Congress Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45246-4445
6 / 30 Tripadvisor

#25. Fortune Noodle House

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (28 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
– Address: 349 Calhoun St, Cincinnati, OH 45219-1332
7 / 30 Tripadvisor

#24. Alabama Fish Bar

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (33 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Seafood, Fast Food
– Address: 1601 Race St, Cincinnati, OH 45202-6415
8 / 30 Tripadvisor

#23. Izzy’s

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (74 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Deli
– Address: 800 Elm St, Cincinnati, OH 45202-1914
9 / 30 Tripadvisor

#22. O’Malley’s in the Alley

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (54 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Bar
– Address: Vine and Third Street Alley, Cincinnati, OH
10 / 30 Tripadvisor

#21. City View Tavern

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (70 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Bar
– Address: 403 Oregon St, Cincinnati, OH 45202-1620
11 / 30 Tripadvisor

#20. Skyline Chili

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (105 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Fast Food
– Address: 333 Scott St Ste 700, Covington, KY 41011-1538
12 / 30 Tripadvisor

#19. Quatman Cafe

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (67 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Bar
– Address: 2434 Quatman Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45212-1214
13 / 30 Tripadvisor

#18. Roc-A-Fellas

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (43 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
– Address: 11055 Reading Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45241-1928
14 / 30 Tripadvisor

#17. Song Long Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (43 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
– Address: 1737 Section Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45237-3313
15 / 30 Tripadvisor

#16. Wunderbar

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (113 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: German, Bar
– Address: 1132 Lee St, Covington, KY 41011-2250
16 / 30 Tripadvisor

#15. Skyline Chili

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (64 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American
– Address: 3400 Vine St., Cincinnati, OH 45220
17 / 30 Tripadvisor

#14. Indian Bistro

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (32 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Indian
– Address: 671 Ohio Pike Ste H, Cincinnati, OH 45245-2136
18 / 30 Tripadvisor

#13. Hathaway’s Diner

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (175 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Diner
– Address: 441 Vine St, Cincinnati, OH 45202-2808
19 / 30 Tripadvisor

#12. Goodfellas Pizzeria – Mainstrasse

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (160 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Pizza
– Address: 603 Main Street, Covington, KY 41011
20 / 30 Tripadvisor

#11. Skyline Chili

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (119 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Fast Food
– Address: 254 East Fourth Street, Cincinnati, OH 45202
21 / 30 Tripadvisor

#10. Christine’s

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (57 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American
– Address: 3360 Westbourne Dr, Cincinnati, OH 45248-5133
22 / 30 Tripadvisor

#9. Knockback Nat’s

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (96 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Bar
– Address: 10 W 7th St, Cincinnati, OH 45202-2406
23 / 30 Tripadvisor

#8. Skyline Chili

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (73 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Fast Food
– Address: 290 Ludlow Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45220
24 / 30 Tripadvisor

#7. KungFood Chu’s AmerAsia

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (138 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
– Address: 521 Madison Ave Ste C Suite B, Covington, KY 41011-1575
25 / 30 Tripadvisor

#6. The Echo

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (125 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe
– Address: 3510 Edwards Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45208-1302
26 / 30 Tripadvisor

#5. Camp Washington Chili

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (196 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Diner
– Address: 3005 Colerain Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45225-1891
27 / 30 Tripadvisor

#4. Pho Lang Thang

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (123 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
– Address: 1828 Race St, Cincinnati, OH 45202-7720
28 / 30 Tripadvisor

#3. Zip’s Cafe

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (208 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Bar
– Address: 1036 Delta Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45208-3104
29 / 30 Tripadvisor

#2. Sugar n’ Spice Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (197 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Diner
– Address: 4381 Reading Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45229-1227
30 / 30 Tripadvisor

#1. Skyline Chili

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,075 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Fast Food
– Address: 643 Vine Street, Cincinnati, OH 45202
