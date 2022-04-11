Highest-rated cheap eats in Cincinnati, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it’s easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food—particularly easy, cheap eats—Americans have very specific opinions. Dining brands in U.S. have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, American restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in Cincinnati that are listed as “cheap eats” on Tripadvisor . Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. Easy, inexpensive options here run the gamut of cuisine, service options, and styles. The restaurants on this list are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of deliciousness.

Anyone reading the list will surely see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if any of your favorite cheap eateries made the list.

You may also like: Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Dayton, according to Tripadvisor

1 / 30 Tripadvisor

#30. Arrechissimo

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (22 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Latin, Venezuelan

– Address: 8100 Blue Ash Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45236-2665

– Read more on Tripadvisor

2 / 30 Tripadvisor

#29. The Comet

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (38 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Mexican, Bar

– Address: 4579 Hamilton Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45223-1752

– Read more on Tripadvisor

3 / 30 Tripadvisor

#28. Pleasant Ridge Chili

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (39 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Deli

– Address: 6032 Montgomery Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45213-1612

– Read more on Tripadvisor

4 / 30 Tripadvisor

#27. Kitty’s Sports Grill

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (24 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Address: 218 W 3rd St Across Street From Paul Brown Stadium, Cincinnati, OH 45202-3407

– Read more on Tripadvisor

5 / 30 Tripadvisor

#26. Friendly Stop Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (47 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Address: 985 Congress Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45246-4445

– Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Cincinnati, according to Tripadvisor

6 / 30 Tripadvisor

#25. Fortune Noodle House

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (28 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

– Address: 349 Calhoun St, Cincinnati, OH 45219-1332

– Read more on Tripadvisor

7 / 30 Tripadvisor

#24. Alabama Fish Bar

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (33 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Seafood, Fast Food

– Address: 1601 Race St, Cincinnati, OH 45202-6415

– Read more on Tripadvisor

8 / 30 Tripadvisor

#23. Izzy’s

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (74 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Deli

– Address: 800 Elm St, Cincinnati, OH 45202-1914

– Read more on Tripadvisor

9 / 30 Tripadvisor

#22. O’Malley’s in the Alley

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (54 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Address: Vine and Third Street Alley, Cincinnati, OH

– Read more on Tripadvisor

10 / 30 Tripadvisor

#21. City View Tavern

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (70 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Address: 403 Oregon St, Cincinnati, OH 45202-1620

– Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Cincinnati, according to Tripadvisor

11 / 30 Tripadvisor

#20. Skyline Chili

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (105 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Fast Food

– Address: 333 Scott St Ste 700, Covington, KY 41011-1538

– Read more on Tripadvisor

12 / 30 Tripadvisor

#19. Quatman Cafe

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (67 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Address: 2434 Quatman Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45212-1214

– Read more on Tripadvisor

13 / 30 Tripadvisor

#18. Roc-A-Fellas

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (43 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

– Address: 11055 Reading Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45241-1928

– Read more on Tripadvisor

14 / 30 Tripadvisor

#17. Song Long Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (43 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

– Address: 1737 Section Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45237-3313

– Read more on Tripadvisor

15 / 30 Tripadvisor

#16. Wunderbar

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (113 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: German, Bar

– Address: 1132 Lee St, Covington, KY 41011-2250

– Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated steakhouses in Cincinnati, according to Tripadvisor

16 / 30 Tripadvisor

#15. Skyline Chili

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (64 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Address: 3400 Vine St., Cincinnati, OH 45220

– Read more on Tripadvisor

17 / 30 Tripadvisor

#14. Indian Bistro

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (32 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Indian

– Address: 671 Ohio Pike Ste H, Cincinnati, OH 45245-2136

– Read more on Tripadvisor

18 / 30 Tripadvisor

#13. Hathaway’s Diner

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (175 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Diner

– Address: 441 Vine St, Cincinnati, OH 45202-2808

– Read more on Tripadvisor

19 / 30 Tripadvisor

#12. Goodfellas Pizzeria – Mainstrasse

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (160 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Pizza

– Address: 603 Main Street, Covington, KY 41011

– Read more on Tripadvisor

20 / 30 Tripadvisor

#11. Skyline Chili

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (119 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Fast Food

– Address: 254 East Fourth Street, Cincinnati, OH 45202

– Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated things to do in Cincinnati, according to Tripadvisor

21 / 30 Tripadvisor

#10. Christine’s

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (57 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Address: 3360 Westbourne Dr, Cincinnati, OH 45248-5133

– Read more on Tripadvisor

22 / 30 Tripadvisor

#9. Knockback Nat’s

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (96 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Address: 10 W 7th St, Cincinnati, OH 45202-2406

– Read more on Tripadvisor

23 / 30 Tripadvisor

#8. Skyline Chili

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (73 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Fast Food

– Address: 290 Ludlow Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45220

– Read more on Tripadvisor

24 / 30 Tripadvisor

#7. KungFood Chu’s AmerAsia

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (138 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

– Address: 521 Madison Ave Ste C Suite B, Covington, KY 41011-1575

– Read more on Tripadvisor

25 / 30 Tripadvisor

#6. The Echo

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (125 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Address: 3510 Edwards Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45208-1302

– Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: H ighest-rated Asian restaurants in Dayton, according to Tripadvisor

26 / 30 Tripadvisor

#5. Camp Washington Chili

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (196 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Diner

– Address: 3005 Colerain Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45225-1891

– Read more on Tripadvisor

27 / 30 Tripadvisor

#4. Pho Lang Thang

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (123 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

– Address: 1828 Race St, Cincinnati, OH 45202-7720

– Read more on Tripadvisor

28 / 30 Tripadvisor

#3. Zip’s Cafe

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (208 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Address: 1036 Delta Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45208-3104

– Read more on Tripadvisor

29 / 30 Tripadvisor

#2. Sugar n’ Spice Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (197 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Diner

– Address: 4381 Reading Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45229-1227

– Read more on Tripadvisor

30 / 30 Tripadvisor

#1. Skyline Chili

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,075 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Fast Food

– Address: 643 Vine Street, Cincinnati, OH 45202

– Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated breweries in Ohio

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.