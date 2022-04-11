Gourmet market grabs South End space for first Charlotte location
CHARLOTTE — Savi Provisions is set to crack into the Charlotte market with its first location.
The Atlanta-based chain of gourmet markets has snagged a roughly 3,000-square-foot location at The Line in South End, says Paul Nair, owner.
The goal is to open this year.
Nair founded Savi Provisions in Atlanta in 2009. He was inspired by markets in New York — filled with personality — and evolving shopping habits. It has since grown to 10 locations, with a handful more in the development pipeline, Nair says.
He sees room for as many as eight stores in the Charlotte market.
