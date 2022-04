(Audubon) During their weekly meeting on Tuesday, the Audubon County Board of Supervisors approved a new hire for the Secondary Roads Department. Linda Bills will serve as the Office Manager. Supervisor’s Chairman Doug Sorensen was pleased with the pool of candidates for the position. “I thought that was going to be a big task, but we actually had some really good applicants.” Sorensen says County Engineer Mitch Rydl had to, “Try and make a selection from a hard choice. He chose Linda Bills.” Sorensen adds, “She comes over from Farm Services. Very good, she has a lot of skills that she’ll bring with her and she’ll be able to fill that position very well right off the bat.”

