Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander readers are advised this article contains images and names of deceased people. First Nations peoples have lived in north Australia some 65,000 years at least, according to the archaeological evidence. Their history is among the oldest of any in the world. Until recently, though, academics deemed the pasts of Australian Indigenous people did not really count as history. These pasts were of some other quality, they were not the kind that determined world events and shaped the future. It might seem strange today for some peoples’ pasts to consist only of “myth” or “memory” but others to...

