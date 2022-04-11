ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Baystate Health reports 41 COVID-19 patients, 3 in critical care

By Ashley Shook
 2 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ( WWLP ) – Currently, within Baystate Health, there are 41 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 as of Monday.

Of those numbers reported, 3 are in the critical care unit.

1 million at-home COVID-19 tests to be distributed to food banks

Positive COVID-19 cases within Baystate Health broken up by hospital:

  • Baystate Medical Center – 27 confirmed
  • Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 2 confirmed
  • Baystate Wing Hospital – 6 confirmed
  • Baystate Noble Hospital – 6 confirmed
