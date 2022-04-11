ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Mariners' Jarred Kelenic: Sits for first time

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Kelenic will sit for the first time this season Monday against the Twins....

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
numberfire.com

Giants' Curt Casali sitting Monday versus Padres

The San Francisco Giants did not list Curt Casali as a starter for Monday's game against the San Diego Padres. Casali will catch a breather Monday with Joey Bart back behind home plate. Bart is batting seventh. Our projections have Casali making 235 more plate appearances this season, with 7...
SAN DIEGO, CA
ClutchPoints

MLB Odds: Mariners vs. White Sox prediction, odds and pick – 4/13/2022

The Chicago White Sox host the Seattle Mariners for game two of a three-game series. It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Mariners-White Sox prediction and pick. Seattle comes into this game (2-3) on the season. They started out winning their first two games but lost their last three to the Minnesota Twins and White Sox. The Mariners’ offense has yet to come alive as they have yet to score more than four runs in a game. The pitching is playing well, however, so there is still some time to put it all together.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
State
Minnesota State
numberfire.com

Rays' Brett Phillips sitting on Wednesday

Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Brett Phillips is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Phillips will move to the bench on Wednesday with Kevin Kiermaier starting in center field. Kiermaier will bat eighth versus right-hander Frankie Montas and Oakland. The Rays implied team total of...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Athletics' Frankie Montas: Fans six in first win

Montas (1-1) earned the win over Tampa Bay on Wednesday, completing 6.1 innings and allowing two runs (one earned) on five hits and no walks while striking out six. Montas was touched for a solo home run by Ji-Man Choi in the fourth inning, but that was the only extra-base hit he allowed in the outing. The right-hander registered 16 swinging strikes among his 89 pitches and didn't issue any free passes. Montas struggled by giving up five earned runs against Philadelphia in his first start, so this was an impressive bounce-back performance. He's slated to next take the mound at home against Baltimore next week.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS Sports

Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Not in lineup

Piscotty will sit Thursday against Tampa Bay, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Piscotty finds himself on the bench for the second time in the season's first seven games. He's gone 4-for-14 at the plate with a .698 OPS. Billy McKinney will take over in right field in his absence.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jarred Kelenic
Person
Adam Frazier
Person
Jesse Winker
Person
Dylan Bundy
FOX Sports

Chicago White Sox and Seattle Mariners meet in game 2 of series

Seattle Mariners (2-2) vs. Chicago White Sox (3-1) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Robbie Ray (1-0, 1.29 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, five strikeouts); White Sox: Dallas Keuchel (0-0) BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox lead 1-0 in a three-game series against the Seattle Mariners. Chicago went 93-69 overall and 53-28 in home games...
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Dylan Moore: Receiving first start

Moore will start in left field and bat ninth in Wednesday's game against the White Sox, James Fegan of The Athletic reports. Moore received just one plate appearance over the Mariners' first five games, but he'll get the opportunity to pick up his first start Wednesday with Jesse Winker getting the night off. The Mariners are likely just holding the lefty-hitting Winker out of the lineup because southpaw Dallas Keuchel is on the bump for Chicago, so the righty-hitting Moore isn't expected to be in line for anything more than short-side platoon work while Seattle has all of its key regulars available.
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Julio Rodriguez back in Mariners lineup Wednesday

Seattle Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez is in the starting lineup on Wednesday against left-hander Robbie Ray and the Chicago White Sox. Rodriguez is replacing Jarred Kelenic in center field and batting sixth. Abraham Toro is up at the top of the order, with Mitch Haniger hitting third and Luis Torrens on cleanup duty.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mariners
numberfire.com

Jesse Winker back in Mariners outfield for Thursday matinee

Seattle Mariners outfielder Jesse Winker is back in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Jimmy Lambert and the Chicago White Sox. Winker was held out Wednesday's lineup against a left-hander while Dylan Moore covered left field. He is back in left field and hitting third on Thursday, and Moore is available off the bench.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Pirates' Bryan Reynolds: Reaches deal with Bucs

Reynolds and the Pirates agreed Thursday on a two-year, $13.5 million contract to avoid arbitration, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports. The deal keeps Reynolds on the books through 2023, and he'll be eligible in arbitration for two years after that before reaching free agency for the first time following the 2025 season. Though he turned 27 years old in January and was a first-time All-Star in 2021, Reynolds may not necessarily fit into a Pirates rebuild that could last for a few more seasons. Even though Reynolds is now under contract at a team-friendly rate, the Pirates could still make him available via trade if the price is right.
PITTSBURGH, PA
numberfire.com

Mariners' Luis Torrens left out of Thursday lineup

Seattle Mariners catcher Luis Torrens is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Jimmy Lambert and the Chicago White Sox. Torrens is taking a seat while Mitch Haniger shifts into the designated hitter role. Jarred Kelenic is returning to the lineup to start in right field and bat seventh.
SEATTLE, WA
FOX Sports

Anderson helps White Sox beat Mariners for 4th straight win

CHICAGO (AP) — Tim Anderson homered and drove in three runs in the rain, and the banged-up Chicago White Sox beat Robbie Ray and the Seattle Mariners 6-4 on Wednesday night. Eloy Jiménez and Luis Robert also connected, helping Chicago to its fourth straight win since its dramatic loss at Detroit on opening day. Dallas Keuchel pitched five innings of three-run ball in his first start of the year.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Rays' Dusten Knight: Cast off 40-man roster

The Rays designated Knight for assignment Thursday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. One day after the Rays selected his contract from Triple-A Durham, Knight will be move off the 40-man roster and 28-man active roster in exchange for another Durham reliever in Phoenix Sanders, who was called up in a corresponding move. Knight made his Rays debut in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Athletics, giving up an earned run on three hits and a walk while striking out three in 2.1 innings.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Giants' Joc Pederson: Goes deep in win

Pederson went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in a 13-2 triumph against the Padres on Tuesday. Pederson singled in the second and tacked on a solo home run in the eighth off San Diego outfielder Wil Myers. The long ball was the 29-year-old's first as a Giant and he should see regular playing time against right-handed pitchers as he's started all four games against them thus far.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Twins' Trevor Larnach: Recalled by Minnesota

Larnach was recalled from Triple-A St. Paul on Wednesday, Brandon Warne of Access Twins reports. Larnach was unable to make the Twins' Opening Day roster this year, and he hit .105 with two RBI and a run in five appearances with St. Paul to begin the season. However, the 25-year-old will now join the major-league club to provide outfield depth after Alex Kirilloff (wrist) was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy