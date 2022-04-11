Diamondbacks' Madison Bumgarner: Scheduled start moved up

Carson Fulmer has had a rocky journey since being selected eighth overall by the Chicago White Sox in the 2015 MLB Draft. Now 28 years old, the right-hander was taken by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the Rule 5 Draft this past season. They are the sixth different organization Fulmer...
The San Diego Padres will face the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday night. It’s time to continue our MLB odds series and make a Padres-Giants prediction and pick. The Padres have gotten off to as good a start as any team in the MLB. San Diego has won four straight games after an opening-day loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks. Now they’ll look to secure a series victory over the rival Giants.
The San Francisco Giants did not list Curt Casali as a starter for Monday's game against the San Diego Padres. Casali will catch a breather Monday with Joey Bart back behind home plate. Bart is batting seventh. Our projections have Casali making 235 more plate appearances this season, with 7...
With the recent injuries of Lucas Giolito and Lance Lynn , the Chicago White Sox are in some need of help in the starting pitching department. The Oakland Athletics, meanwhile, are in full rebuild mode and after an offseason fire sale, may have one more prominent piece to trade away in ace hurler Frankie Montas.
CHICAGO — Tim Anderson and the Chicago White Sox finally got to Robbie Ray. With a little help from the weather. Anderson homered and drove in three runs in the rain, and the banged-up White Sox beat the Seattle Mariners 6-4 on Wednesday night. Ray (1-1) was charged with...
Alcantara started at third base and went 0-for-2 with a fielding error in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Astros. Drew Ellis had opened the season as the fill-in starter for Josh Rojas (oblique) at third, but the Diamondbacks shipped him back to Triple-A Reno after going 1-for-8 with four strikeouts. Enter Alcantara, who was acquired from the Cubs at about the time Rojas sustained his injury. Yonny Hernandez was called up from Reno to take Ellis' roster spot and will be available for innings the hot corner.
Weaver has a mild flexor pronator strain, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports. He will not throw for 7-to-10 days. Arizona manager Torey Lovullo framed the diagnosis as good news. "We feel like we dodged a potential bullet," Lovullo said. The right-hander was slated for a rotation spot but was bumped when he developed a blister late in spring training. In one appearance out of the bullpen, Weaver threw 23 pitches, allowing one run in two-thirds of an inning. His fastball was down one mph from his average figure as a starter in 2021.
LINE: Giants -133, Padres +113; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants and San Diego Padres meet on Wednesday with the winner claiming the three-game series. San Francisco had a 107-55 record overall and a 54-27 record in home games last season. The Giants slugged .440...
Hernandez started at third base and went 0-for-4 in Wednesday's 3-2 extra-inning win over Houston. Hernandez was recently called up from Triple-A Reno, after the Diamondbacks optioned Drew Ellis, and made his first start. The moves are part of the team's ongoing carousel at third base. The organization is essentially biding its time until Josh Rojas (oblique) is healthy enough to man the hot corner, but until then, both Hernandez and Sergio Alcantara will get at-bats.
Darvish (0-1) took the loss during Tuesday's 13-2 defeat at the hands of the Giants, allowing nine runs on eight hits and two walks with two strikeouts in 1.2 innings. Darvish permitted San Francisco to bat around and score six runs in the first inning before loading the bases and surrendering three more runs in the second. It took 57 pitches to record just five outs, though the outing can perhaps be chalked up as a blip after Darvish was lights-out in his opening start against Arizona. Darvish is slated to pitch next on Sunday Night Baseball against Atlanta.
Gore is expected to be called up from Triple-A El Paso to start Friday's game against Atlanta in San Diego, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports. The Padres won't formally add Gore to the 28-man active roster until Thursday or Friday, but he already left El Paso on Tuesday and joined the team's taxi squad in San Diego. With Blake Snell not progressing from his adductor strain as quickly as hoped, he'll head to the injured list and miss his next start Friday, paving the way for Gore to temporarily slot into the rotation. The 23-year-old lefty endured a turbulent 2021 campaign that included stops at four different minor-league affiliates, but he showed major improvement this spring, as he allowed just five baserunners while striking out 11 over nine Cactus League innings. Gore will likely be on a strict pitch count Friday, but a strong showing against the reigning World Series champions could allow him to stick with the Padres on a longer-term basis even if Snell is forced to miss only one start.
Mantiply allowed one hit over one-third of a inning in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to Houston. The Diamondbacks got effective work from their middle relievers Tuesday. Mantiply was one of four that combined for three scoreless innings before closer Mark Melancon lost the game in the ninth. Mantiply is lumped in with J.B. Wendelken and Noe Ramirez as guys that will work the sixth and seventh innings before Ian Kennedy and Melancon finish games. He's made three scoreless appearances, giving up two hits and a walk with one strikeout over 2.1 innings.
Changes were made to Major League Baseball's written rules this past offseason, which means some unofficial rules are changing as well. One such unwritten rule is that teams shouldn't score runs when they are already well ahead of an opponent. The latest example happened in a game Tuesday night between...
Ruf will start in left field and bat second in Wednesday's game against the Padres, Evan Webeck of The San Jose Mercury News reports. After starting at either designated hitter or first base in the Giants' first five games, Ruf will get some exposure to the outfield as a replacement for the lefty-hitting Joc Pederson, who takes a seat with southpaw Sean Manaea on the mound for San Diego. Ruf has produced only one extra-base hit (a double) through five games, but he's getting on base at a .391 clip.
Larnach was recalled from Triple-A St. Paul on Wednesday, Brandon Warne of Access Twins reports. Larnach was unable to make the Twins' Opening Day roster this year, and he hit .105 with two RBI and a run in five appearances with St. Paul to begin the season. However, the 25-year-old will now join the major-league club to provide outfield depth after Alex Kirilloff (wrist) was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday.
Fletcher was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a left hip strain. Fletcher exited Monday's game against the Marlins and will be sidelined for at least the next 10 days after being diagnosis with a strain. It's unclear how long the 27-year-old will be out, but he'll be eligible to be activated for the April 22 game versus Baltimore. Tyler Wade and Jack Mayfield should see most of the action at shortstop in his absence, which could also result in more playing time at the keystone for Matt Duffy. However, Andrew Velazquez will start at shortstop Tuesday after being promoted from Triple-A Salt Lake.
Ramos was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento following Wednesday's win against the Padres, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Ramos went 2-for-3 with a run scored in his major-league debut Sunday, but he'll now head back to the minors after coming off the bench the past couple days. The Giants have plenty of options in the outfield, so it's not a major surprise the 22-year-old will go back to Triple-A to receive more regular playing time. Ramos will be a strong candidate to rejoin the big-league club later in the season when more outfield depth is needed.
