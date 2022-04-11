Man killed after trying to cross I-90: Cleveland police
CLEVELAND (WJW) — Police are investigating after a man was struck by a vehicle on I-90 Saturday.
The incident took place around 10:40 p.m., when a 68-year-old man reportedly tried to cross I-90 westbound near West 98th Street, Cleveland police said in a report. A 52-year-old man driving a Range Rover attempted to swerve, but hit the man.Woman hit and killed during Cleveland street race
Cleveland EMS reportedly arrived on scene and the man was pronounced dead.
The driver reportedly was not hurt in the incident.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.
Comments / 5