Cleveland, OH

Man killed after trying to cross I-90: Cleveland police

By Laura Morrison
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44tbZK_0f61ozdi00

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Police are investigating after a man was struck by a vehicle on I-90 Saturday.

The incident took place around 10:40 p.m., when a 68-year-old man reportedly tried to cross I-90 westbound near West 98th Street, Cleveland police said in a report. A 52-year-old man driving a Range Rover attempted to swerve, but hit the man.

Cleveland EMS reportedly arrived on scene and the man was pronounced dead.

The driver reportedly was not hurt in the incident.

WYTV.com

One killed, one severely injured in I-76 crash

EDINBURGH TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – Troopers are investigating a fatal crash on I-76 westbound in Portage County Friday morning. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a vehicle caught fire, and two people that got out of it were then hit by a semi-truck. A 50-year-old Akron man was...
