UPDATE: 1 dead in Arizona crash; US 93 reopens near Wickenburg after deadly crash

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A major crash closed U.S. 93 in Arizona between I-40 and Phoenix for hours on Monday. Lanes were reopened by late afternoon, according tweets from the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The crash just northwest of Wickenburg affected travel between Las Vegas and Phoenix.

At least one death was reported in the crash, which involved two commercial vehicles and a pickup truck. An aerial photo of the crash scene showed one of the tractor-trailers involved was hauling other vehicles.

It is unclear at this time if wind was a factor.

Arizona transportation officials did not say when southbound lanes are expected to reopen.

