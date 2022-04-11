ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wickenburg, AZ

UPDATE: 1 dead in Arizona crash; US 93 reopens near Wickenburg after deadly crash

By Greg Haas
8 News Now
8 News Now
 2 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A major crash closed U.S. 93 in Arizona between I-40 and Phoenix for hours on Monday. Lanes were reopened by late afternoon, according tweets from the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The crash just northwest of Wickenburg affected travel between Las Vegas and Phoenix.

At least one death was reported in the crash, which involved two commercial vehicles and a pickup truck. An aerial photo of the crash scene showed one of the tractor-trailers involved was hauling other vehicles.

It is unclear at this time if wind was a factor.

Arizona transportation officials did not say when southbound lanes are expected to reopen.

DONALD AVILA
2d ago

I periodically travel 93 going back and forth to visit family in Nevada. my first thought was a passing issue. there are people who travel that road that have zero in their thought process on passing. what a sad day

IS RA EL ite
2d ago

I used to not fear traveling the open roads but the way I have seen truckers driving on the freeway nowadays It makes me a little more nervous.

Wick3d Gh0st
2d ago

I only drive 93 to Vegas and back to Havasu. I hate driving 95 dead zone. The most dangerous times to drive are EVERYDAY. Be safe! Be on the lookout for those not looking out for you.

