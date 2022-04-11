ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Britney Spears announces pregnancy on Instagram

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 2 days ago
Pop icon Britney Spears has done it again.

This will be the third child for the “Gimme More” singer, who shares two sons – 16-year-old Sean Preston Federline and 15-year-old Jayden James Federline – with ex-husband Kevin Federline.

“I lost so much weight to go on my Maui trip only to gain it back,” she explained in her post, alongside a photo of pink flowers and a cup of coffee.

“I thought ‘Geez … what happened to my stomach ???’ My husband said ‘No you’re food pregnant silly !!!’”

Spears’ phrasing in the post raised eyebrows, however, because her longtime beau Sam Asghari has, to date, only been referenced as her fiancé.

In addition to opening up about her mental health during a previous pregnancy, 40-year-old Spears also noted in her post that she has no intentions of appearing frequently in public while pregnant because she wants to avoid the paparazzo while out, USA Today reported.

“This time I will be doing yoga 🧘‍♀️ every day !!! Spreading lots of joy and love,” she concluded the post.

