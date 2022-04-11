ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champions League: Three keys for Unai Emery's Villarreal to complete a shock upset over Bayern Munich

By Jonathan Johnson
CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBayern Munich welcome Villarreal CF to Allianz Arena on Tuesday for the second leg of their UEFA Champions League quarterfinal tie with the Spanish outfit leading 1-0 from the opening leg and able to advance in the event of a goalless draw (catch all the Champions League action on Paramount+). The...

www.cbssports.com

The Independent

Real Madrid vs Chelsea LIVE: Champions League result and final score after Karim Benzema goal in extra time

Follow live reaction after Chelsea were denied one of the great Champions League comebacks against Real Madrid as Karim Benzema’s extra-time winner settled a thrilling Champions League quarter-final tie in the Bernabeu.The European champions were two goals down following last week’s 3-1 defeat at Stamford Bridge but Mason Mount’s strike on 15 minutes gave the Blues the perfect start.Antonio Rudiger then levelled the tie after half-time with a header at the back post, before Timo Werner’s deflected finish stunned the hosts as Chelsea led on aggregate.But substitute Rodrygo responded to pull Real Madrid level five minutes later and force extra time, where Karim Benzema put his side ahead with another headed goal in the tie. It means Real Madrid will advance to the semi-finals, where they will face either Manchester City or rivals Atletico. Follow reaction to a classic Champions League quarter-final below: Read More Chelsea denied heroic comeback as Karim Benzema settles Champions League thriller
PREMIER LEAGUE
SPORTbible

Villarreal Post The Perfect Response After Defeating Bayern Munich

Villarreal made a mockery of any chat about La Liga being a 'Farmers League,' as they knocked Bayern Munich out of the Champions League, and then they literally mocked it. All the talk this week has been how the Premier League is the best league in the world, especially with Manchester City and Liverpool considered the two best sides in the world.
UEFA
Daily Mail

Now THAT'S an offside trap! How Villarreal made Bayern Munich look silly with their VERY bold - and clever - tactics devised by Unai Emery, with SEVEN attackers caught out during Champions League triumph

Villarreal stunned Bayern Munich by knocking them out of the Champions League last night - and were also able to humiliate them by playing a streetwise offside trap. Unai Emery masterminded his side's 2-1 aggregate victory over the Bundesliga giants, with Samuel Chukwueze's goal in Bavaria sending the underdogs into euphoria and, against the odds, sealing them a spot in the semi-finals.
SOCCER
SPORTbible

Karim Benzema Once Again Made The Difference As Real Madrid Knocked Chelsea Out Of The Champions League In An Instant Classic

Karim Benzema was once again Real Madrid's hero, as they beat Chelsea in the Champions League quarter final, despite the Blues best efforts in an exhilarating game. Benzema scored a hat-trick against PSG in the previous round, to complete a brilliant comeback, and then scored his second in-a-row in the competition last week in the first leg of their quarter final with Chelsea.
PREMIER LEAGUE
FOX Sports

Benzema strikes again as Madrid fends off Chelsea comeback

MADRID (AP) — Chelsea’s title defense in the Champions League ended despite a 3-2 win against Real Madrid on Tuesday, with Karim Benzema spoiling the English team's comeback by scoring in extra time to put the Spanish powerhouse back into the semifinals. Benzema had scored a hat trick...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Atletico Madrid vs Man City confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Champions League fixture tonight

Atlético Madrid host Manchester City at the Metropolitano Stadium tomorrow looking to overturn a first-leg deficit and reach the semi-finals.Goals from Kevin De Bruyne and Gabriel Jesus resulted in a 2-2 draw for City against Premier League title rivals Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday afternoon.LIVE: Follow updates from Atletico Madrid vs Man CityThe Belgian’s only goal was the difference in Manchester last Tuesday and gives Pep Guardiola’s side a 1-0 aggregate lead to take to Madrid.The winner of the tie will face either Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea or Carlo Ancelotti’s Real Madrid in the semi-finals later this month.Here is...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Atletico Madrid president accuses Manchester City of playing 'pre-historic' football as war of words continues between the two sides after feisty second leg of their Champions League quarter-final

Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo has claimed Manchester City played 'pre-historic' football in Wednesday night's Champions League quarter-final in a pointed barb following Pep Guardiola's perceived criticism of Diego Simeone's side. City held on for a goalless draw at the Wanda Metropolitano to secure a 1-0 aggregate win, but the...
UEFA
Daily Mail

Barcelona boss Xavi claims Real Madrid and Villarreal's Champions League heroics prove LaLiga 'is NOT far behind the Premier League'... as he insists they're not under pressure to win the Europa League after rivals' success

Real Madrid and Villarreal reaching the Champions League semi finals this week showed the strength of LaLiga, Barcelona manager Xavi said on Wednesday as he eyes a return to Europe's elite competition next season. Real knocked out holders Chelsea while Villarreal stunned German champions Bayern Munich to reach the last...
PREMIER LEAGUE

