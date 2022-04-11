Tolle to play for Central Methodist

Edwardsville High School senior Brooke Tolle, seated center, will play softball for Central Methodist University. She is joined by her family and coaches, including EHS coach Lori Blade. (Matt Kamp/The Intelligencer)

Since she started playing softball, Brooke Tolle always imagined herself playing the sport at the collegiate level.

The Edwardsville High School senior will get that opportunity.

Tolle will play college softball at Central Methodist University in Fayette, Missouri

“I’m very excited. I can’t explain it,” Tolle said.

Central Missouri competes in the Heart Conference of the NAIA (National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics) Division.

Currently ranked No. 11 in the country, the Eagles are currently 21-4 on the season. Last year, they went 50-9, including 34-4 in conference action, and advanced to the opening round of the NAIA National Championship.

Tolle is excited to join the Eagles.

“It (the recruiting process) feels a lot shorter because of all the excitement, but I’ve been working to play softball since I was four. Going to that next level is seeing that increase in competition seems like so much fun,” Tolle said.

Jefferson College was among three other schools, including Southwestern Illinois College and Lewis and Clark Community College, Tolle was talking to, but it was Central Methodist that won out in the end.

All it took was a visit to the campus.

“They’ve always been in my region of interest,” Tolle said. “They contacted me to come take a visit and I did. I went to a camp.”

“The campus was absolutely beautiful and everything was well-kept. The softball facility was organized.”

Helping draw Tolle to Central Methodist was the school’s enrollment. There are currently less than 3,400 students.

“I’m a very intimate person, so the less people, the better. I’m really going to enjoy that,” Tolle said.

Central Methodist is recruiting Tolle as a pitcher. She can also play third base.

“I’m hoping to see some time in the field,” Tolle said.

At Edwardsville this season, Tolle is 1-0 with no runs allowed in seven innings of action. She has 12 strikeouts against one walk.

Tolle is also hitting .462 with a home run and five RBIs.

As a junior, Tolle was 7-2 with a 1.84 ERA and 60 strikeouts against 12 walks in 57 innings. She hit .373 with two home runs and 18 RBIs. Following the season, she was named to the Illinois Coaches Association All-State third team.

Tolle credits her success to all of her coaches, including at Edwardsville and the club level.

“All of the coaches I have had along the way have pushed me to be better. They have all really been there for me,” Tolle said.

Edwardsville coach Lori Blade said Tolle has done a great job progressing through the high school program and becoming a leader of this year’s team.

“She does a little bit of everything. She is an all-around good athlete,” Blade said. “When she has a little bit of confidence in pitching, she can be dominating.

“I’m really proud of her in everything she has done. She has paid her dues, that’s for sure.”

Tolle said she has enjoyed her time with the Tigers.

“The last four years have been so much fun,” Tolle said. “We have a great program and the girls have always been great. We’re connected more on a different level than most teams.”

Tolle wants to study biology at Central Methodist.