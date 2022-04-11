ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edwardsville, IL

Tolle to play for Central Methodist

By Matt Kamp
The Edwardsville Intelligencer
The Edwardsville Intelligencer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Coqpf_0f61meQ700
Edwardsville High School senior Brooke Tolle, seated center, will play softball for Central Methodist University. She is joined by her family and coaches, including EHS coach Lori Blade. (Matt Kamp/The Intelligencer)

Since she started playing softball, Brooke Tolle always imagined herself playing the sport at the collegiate level.

The Edwardsville High School senior will get that opportunity.

Tolle will play college softball at Central Methodist University in Fayette, Missouri

“I’m very excited. I can’t explain it,” Tolle said.

Central Missouri competes in the Heart Conference of the NAIA (National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics) Division.

Currently ranked No. 11 in the country, the Eagles are currently 21-4 on the season. Last year, they went 50-9, including 34-4 in conference action, and advanced to the opening round of the NAIA National Championship.

Tolle is excited to join the Eagles.

“It (the recruiting process) feels a lot shorter because of all the excitement, but I’ve been working to play softball since I was four. Going to that next level is seeing that increase in competition seems like so much fun,” Tolle said.

Jefferson College was among three other schools, including Southwestern Illinois College and Lewis and Clark Community College, Tolle was talking to, but it was Central Methodist that won out in the end.

All it took was a visit to the campus.

“They’ve always been in my region of interest,” Tolle said. “They contacted me to come take a visit and I did. I went to a camp.”

“The campus was absolutely beautiful and everything was well-kept. The softball facility was organized.”

Helping draw Tolle to Central Methodist was the school’s enrollment. There are currently less than 3,400 students.

“I’m a very intimate person, so the less people, the better. I’m really going to enjoy that,” Tolle said.

Central Methodist is recruiting Tolle as a pitcher. She can also play third base.

“I’m hoping to see some time in the field,” Tolle said.

At Edwardsville this season, Tolle is 1-0 with no runs allowed in seven innings of action. She has 12 strikeouts against one walk.

Tolle is also hitting .462 with a home run and five RBIs.

As a junior, Tolle was 7-2 with a 1.84 ERA and 60 strikeouts against 12 walks in 57 innings. She hit .373 with two home runs and 18 RBIs. Following the season, she was named to the Illinois Coaches Association All-State third team.

Tolle credits her success to all of her coaches, including at Edwardsville and the club level.

“All of the coaches I have had along the way have pushed me to be better. They have all really been there for me,” Tolle said.

Edwardsville coach Lori Blade said Tolle has done a great job progressing through the high school program and becoming a leader of this year’s team.

“She does a little bit of everything. She is an all-around good athlete,” Blade said. “When she has a little bit of confidence in pitching, she can be dominating.

“I’m really proud of her in everything she has done. She has paid her dues, that’s for sure.”

Tolle said she has enjoyed her time with the Tigers.

“The last four years have been so much fun,” Tolle said. “We have a great program and the girls have always been great. We’re connected more on a different level than most teams.”

Tolle wants to study biology at Central Methodist.

Comments / 0

Related
The Edwardsville Intelligencer

Victory Star Twirl earns several first-place finishes

The Victory Star Twirl Teams of Edwardsville recently traveled to Iowa, Missouri, and Oaklawn, Illinois, to take part in several competitions. (For the Intelligencer) The Victory Star Twirl Teams of Edwardsville&nbsp;recently traveled to Iowa, Missouri, and Oaklawn, Illinois, to take part in several competitions. Team 1 is comprised of Maegen Brown, Taryn Trauernicht, Danielle Huene, Caidyn Crouch and Abby Bledsoe.&nbsp; Team 2 includes Kaylee Carrico, Audrey Carr, Morgan Woelfel&nbsp;and Lila Clark.&nbsp; Team 3 is comprised of Haddie Hunter, Emma Prosise, Alaina Grapperhaus, Cara Kielty, Chloe Kurzym, Kennedy Williams, Ava Thibault, and Emma Thibault. Their competition results are as follows: Frozen Frenzy Virtual Competition Cages: 1st Place Are You Ready to Fly: 1st Place Encore: 3rd Place Innovative Choreography Virtual Competition Cages: 1st Place, Outstanding Visuals Judges Specialty&nbsp;Award A Little Party: 1st Place Iowa State Championships, Tiffin, IA Are You Ready to Fly: 2nd Place Twirling Through the Decades: 2nd Place Rain: 1st Place Encore: 1st Place AAU Central District Championships, Oak Lawn, IL Are You Ready to Fly: 1st Place, 3rd Place Overall Twirling Through the Decades: 3rd Place Rain: 3rd Place Encore: 1st Place Teen Beach: 1st Place, 2nd Place Overall Missouri State Championships, Mehlville, MO Are You Ready to Fly: 2nd Place Twirling Through the Decades: 2nd Place Rain: 1st Place Encore: 1st Place Teen Beach: 1st Place Soloists Audrey Carr, Kaylee Carrico&nbsp;and Maegen Brown had a total of nine first places, nine second places and two fourth places at these competitions. These teams are coached by Andrea Gasow and Beth Prewitt. The Victory Star Twirlers' Annual Baton Recital will be held on May 1 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.&nbsp;at Father McGivney High School gym.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
St. Louis American

St. Louis American Girls “Fab Five” Basketball

The clock has run out on the high school girls’ basketball season, and it is time to recognize the 2022 St. Louis American “Fab Five” Girls All-Star Team. This year’s team includes much individual brilliance, and a lot of winning basketball. The All-Star team features two...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Edwardsville, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
State
Missouri State
City
Edwardsville, IL
The Spun

The No. 1 Center Transfer Is Down To 5 Schools

Fardaws Aimaq, the No. 1 center in this year’s stacked transfer portal, has reportedly narrowed his future landing spots down to five programs. According to ESPN, the Utah Valley transfer will decide between Washington, Iowa, Gonzaga, Texas Tech and Texas ahead of the 2022-23 college basketball season. He will...
NBA
The Edwardsville Intelligencer

FMCHS wins its ninth straight

A five-run fourth inning seemingly put the Father McGivney Griffins in full control of their non-conference game against the Southwestern Piasa Birds. But after a comeback by Southwestern, Father McGivney needed to put together a seven-inning run to escape with the win.
BASEBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Softball#Recruiting#Edwardsville High School#Ehs#Central Missouri#Naia#Eagles#Jefferson College
Awesome 92.3

Sacred Heart Lady Grems Blanked by Helias, 0-8

The Sacred Heart Gremlins Soccer Girls faced another tough, established opponent Monday night at Helias High School in Jefferson City. With a small bench of only one substitute, the Gremlins were fighting an uphill battle. The game ended in the second half with a 0-8 score. “Even in the face...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
The Edwardsville Intelligencer

Matthews helped EHS win state title

Nearly 20 years have passed since John Matthews played soccer for Edwardsville High School, but his connection to the EHS program, especially Tigers coach Mark Heiderscheid, remains strong. A 2003 EHS graduate, the 37-year-old Matthews played for Edwardsville's Class AA state championship team in 2000 and was also a member of the state runner-up squad in 2001. Matthews, who went on to play soccer at SIUE, now lives in Glen Carbon and works for World Wide Technology in Maryland Heights, Missouri.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
The Edwardsville Intelligencer

Student entrepreneurs pitch ideas at Fish Tank

Hours before the St. Louis Cardinals celebrated their home opener, a group of high school students from the Edwardsville area were making pitches of their own. The Edwardsville CEO (Creating Entrepreneurial Opportunities) program, which is comprised of 20 seniors from Edwardsville High School, Metro-East Lutheran and Father McGivney Catholic High School, hosted its Fish Tank business pitch competition at the Ink House, 117 N. 2nd St. in Edwardsville. This is the fourth year of the program, and the Fish Tank, along with the trade show, set for noon to 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 1 at the Ink House, are the two biggest events of the year.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Edwardsville Intelligencer

The Edwardsville Intelligencer

Edwardsville, IL
510
Followers
649
Post
46K+
Views
ABOUT

Serving Edwardsville and the surrounding towns, The Edwardsville Intelligencer covers news, entertainment, and community interests

 https://www.theintelligencer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy