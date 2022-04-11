Cam Newton opines about women who ‘can’t cook’ and ‘don’t know when to be quiet’

Cam Newton isn’t helping his chances of finding a new team.

During a recent appearance on Barstool Sports’ “Million Dollaz Worth of Game” podcast , the free-agent quarterback, 32, opened up about his childhood before segueing to his views of women’s roles.

“I had a perfect, a perfect example of what a man was in my life by my father. My parents have been together for 36, 37 years now and it’s a beautiful thing,” Newton said, according to Mediaite . “I grew up in a three-parent household. My mom, my father, and my grandmother. And I knew what a woman was, not a bad bitch.”

Newton was then asked, “what’s the difference,” as the interview continued.

“A bad bitch is a person who is just, you know, ‘Girl, I’m a bad bitch, I’m doing this, I’m doing that. I look the part but I don’t act that part.’ And there’s a lot of women who are bad bitches, and I say bitches in a way not to degrade a woman, but just to go off the aesthetic of what they deem is a boss chick,” Newton said.

“Now, a woman for me is, handling your own but knowing how to cater to a man’s needs right? And I think a lot of times when you get that aesthetic of, ‘I’m a boss bitch, Imma this, Imma that.’ No, baby. But you can’t cook. You don’t know when to be quiet. You don’t know how to allow a man to lead,” the former first-round pick continued.

Newton, who last played for the Panthers, faced backlash in 2017 for making a sexist dig at a female sports reporter .

During a press conference at the time, Panthers beat reporter Jourdan Rodrigue asked the then-Carolina quarterback about wide receiver Devin Funchess’ routes. Newton responded, “It’s funny to hear a female talking about routes.”

The NFL condemned Newton’s remark with the quarterback later issuing an apology .

“After careful thought, I understand that my word choice was extremely degrading and disrespectful to women. And to be honest, that was not my intention,” he said at the time. “And if you are a person who took offense to what I said, I sincerely apologize.”