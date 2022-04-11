ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Cam Newton opines about women who ‘can’t cook’ and ‘don’t know when to be quiet’

By Jaclyn Hendricks
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

Cam Newton isn’t helping his chances of finding a new team.

During a recent appearance on Barstool Sports’ “Million Dollaz Worth of Game” podcast , the free-agent quarterback, 32, opened up about his childhood before segueing to his views of women’s roles.

“I had a perfect, a perfect example of what a man was in my life by my father. My parents have been together for 36, 37 years now and it’s a beautiful thing,” Newton said, according to Mediaite . “I grew up in a three-parent household. My mom, my father, and my grandmother. And I knew what a woman was, not a bad bitch.”

Newton was then asked, “what’s the difference,” as the interview continued.

NFL quarterback Cam Newton complained about women who "can't cook" and "don’t know when to be quiet."

"Now a women for me is, handling your own but knowing how to cater to a man’s needs." https://t.co/Dzw3QMtpwI pic.twitter.com/WdYsetopRJ

— Mediaite (@Mediaite) April 11, 2022 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

“A bad bitch is a person who is just, you know, ‘Girl, I’m a bad bitch, I’m doing this, I’m doing that. I look the part but I don’t act that part.’ And there’s a lot of women who are bad bitches, and I say bitches in a way not to degrade a woman, but just to go off the aesthetic of what they deem is a boss chick,” Newton said.

“Now, a woman for me is, handling your own but knowing how to cater to a man’s needs right? And I think a lot of times when you get that aesthetic of, ‘I’m a boss bitch, Imma this, Imma that.’ No, baby. But you can’t cook. You don’t know when to be quiet. You don’t know how to allow a man to lead,” the former first-round pick continued.

Newton, who last played for the Panthers, faced backlash in 2017 for making a sexist dig at a female sports reporter .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FMq1Y_0f61m5o300 Cam Newton plays for the Panthers in November 2021Getty Images

During a press conference at the time, Panthers beat reporter Jourdan Rodrigue asked the then-Carolina quarterback about wide receiver Devin Funchess’ routes. Newton responded, “It’s funny to hear a female talking about routes.”

The NFL condemned Newton’s remark with the quarterback later issuing an apology .

“After careful thought, I understand that my word choice was extremely degrading and disrespectful to women. And to be honest, that was not my intention,” he said at the time. “And if you are a person who took offense to what I said, I sincerely apologize.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Travis Kelce’s Girlfriend, Kayla Nicole, Has Strong Message For Cam Newton

Earlier this week, free agent NFL quarterback Cam Newton made headlines for a controversial comment women. “Now a women for me is, handling your own but knowing how to cater to a man’s needs,” Newton said. “Right? And I think a lot of times when you get that ascetic of ‘I’m a boss b—h, Imma this, Imma that.’ No baby! But you can’t cook. You don’t know when to be quiet! You don’t know how to allow a man to lead.”
NFL
Bossip

Cam Newton Blasts Ladies ' Who Can't Cook' , Causes Internet Chaos

Another day, another dialogue about podcasts and topics surrounding women. Cam Newton recently joined Gillie and Wallo on their Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast and during the episode, he discussed his past football career and status as a current free agent. The episode ended up going viral for multiple...
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Jason Garrett Lands New Job: NFL World Reacts

Former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett has landed a new gig and no, it’s not coaching-related. Garrett is going to be a television analyst on NBC Sports for its inaugural USFL season coverage. The league is set to kick off this Saturday, Apr. 16 and its regular season...
NFL
HollywoodLife

Tom Brady Bonds With Son Jack, 14, While Playing Basketball & Football: Watch

The NFL star spent time with his oldest child by shooting some hoops and throwing the pigskin around at a gym. Tom Brady shared his love of sports with his oldest son Jack with a sweet Instagram photo on Tuesday April 12. The legendary quarterback wrapped his arm around his son, as they posed for a photo at a gym together. He also shared plenty of videos of the two playing basketball and having a catch with a football. It was definitely a super sweet father-son moment for the player.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cam Newton
Yardbarker

Michael Irvin: Tom Brady ended retirement because he was 'no longer the boss' at home

Whether he's calling out members of the Dallas Cowboys after a disappointing loss or challenging Dallas players to show more heart and "will" in future games, Hall of Famer Michael Irvin is rarely shy about speaking his mind on any topic, including Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady ending a brief retirement that began this past winter and didn't last through the spring.
TAMPA, FL
PennLive.com

Former Pittsburgh Steelers, Detroit Lions running back arrested following fatal stabbing: reports

Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Eric Wilkerson has been arrested in the stabbing death of Brian Weems III in Cleveland last month, according to multiple reports. Police say Wilkerson, 55, and Weems III, 46, got into an argument inside of an apartment, and that when Weems III went into a bathroom, Wilkerson followed and stabbed him multiple times before fleeing the scene.
PITTSBURGH, PA
earnthenecklace.com

Drew Lock Is Engaged! Meet Natalie Newman, the Seattle Seahawks QB’s Fiancée

Drew Lock was traded from the Denver Broncos to the Seattle Seahawks in March 2022. That also brings a new WAG to Seattle. Natalie Newman is Drew Lock’s girlfriend-turned-fiancée. They’ve given glimpses of their relationship on social media, but fans can’t get enough. Seahawks Nation especially wants to know more about the new quarterback and his gorgeous wife-to-be. So we’ve compiled everything there is to know about Drew Lock’s fiancée in this Natalie Newman wiki.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Barstool Sports#Mediaite
thesource.com

[WATCH] NFL Player Cam Newton Says A Lot Of Women Don’t Know How To Cook And Be Quiet

NFL star Cam Newton came under fire on social media Monday for comments he made about women. Newton appeared on the “Million Dollaz Worth of Game” podcast on Sunday. The veteran quarterback was asked about his upbringing toward the beginning of the show, and he started to talk about his family and how he was raised by the “perfect example of what a man was” in his father.
NFL
The Spun

Baker Mayfield, Wife Story Going Viral: NFL World Reacts

Baker Mayfield has been trending on social media for most of Wednesday. The Cleveland Browns quarterback made a podcast appearance in which he discussed everything that’s been going on with his career. Mayfield did not hold back with his feelings, revealing where he believes he might get traded. That’s...
CLEVELAND, OH
fantasypros.com

Dwayne Haskins dies in South Florida car accident

According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins died this morning when he was hit by a car in South Florida. He would have turned 25 years old in May. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. This tragic news is obviously bigger than football...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Makes Offseason Decision: NFL World Reacts

It looks like Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers won’t be attending their voluntary offseason program. Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel first had the report. That said, Silverstein does expect Rodgers to show up for Green Bay’s mandatory minicamp in June. Rodgers also didn’t attend the...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Jaguars Player Said About Urban Meyer

Travis Etienne’s rookie season ended before it ever really began due to a Lisfranc injury. But the former Clemson back says it wasn’t all bad. When asked about missing the Jaguars’ Urban Meyer-led mess of a 2021, Etienne kept it real: “If there was any year to miss, I missed a great one.”
NFL
Yardbarker

New report links Browns' Baker Mayfield with Seahawks

The harsh truth of the matter is that the Cleveland Browns and quarterback Baker Mayfield are short on options regarding the 26-year-old's playing future after his current employer acquired star signal-caller Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans in a controversial trade last month. Multiple other clubs have already made moves...
CLEVELAND, OH
Tide 100.9 FM

Cam Newton Makes Controversial Comments

Cam Newton has ignited the ire of many on social media after comments he made on the "Million Dollaz Worth of Game" podcast this past Monday. "There's a lot of women who are bad b------, and I say b------ in a way not to degrade a woman, but just to go off the aesthetic of what they deem as a boss chick," Newton said.
NFL
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
23K+
Followers
19K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy