High Wind Warning issued for Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Between 8500 And 11000 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Boulder And Jefferson Counties Below 6000 Feet, West Broomfield County; Central and East Adams and Arapahoe Counties; Elbert, Central and East Douglas Counties Above 6000 Feet; North Douglas County Below 6000 Feet, Denver, West Adams and Arapahoe Counties, East Broomfield County; North and Northeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, North Lincoln County; Southeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, South Lincoln County; Washington County RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE NORTHEAST PLAINS OF COLORADO * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zones 239, 240, 241, 245, 246, 247 and 249. * Timing...Late morning through early this evening. * Winds...West 20 to 25 mph with gusts 30 to 35 mph. * Relative Humidity...10 to 15 percent. * Impacts...Any fire that develops will have the potential to spread rapidly. Outdoor burning should be avoided, as well as any activity that may produce a spark and start a fast moving wildfire.
Comments / 0