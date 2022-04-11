ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Costilla County, CO

High Wind Warning issued for Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Between 8500 And 11000 Ft by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-11 21:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Colorado Springs Vicinity, Southern El Paso County, Rampart Range Below 7400 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-23 17:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Colorado Springs Vicinity, Southern El Paso County, Rampart Range Below 7400 Ft; Crowley County; Northern El Paso County, Monument Ridge, Rampart Range Below 7500 Ft; Pueblo Vicinity, Pueblo County Below 6300 Feet HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...North winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...El Paso, Pueblo, and Crowley Counties. * WHEN...From Wednesday morning through Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
CROWLEY COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Guadalupe Mountains of Eddy County by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-21 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Guadalupe Mountains of Eddy County HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING * WHAT...West winds 35 to 50 mph with gusts up to 70 mph possible. * WHERE...Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains, Davis and Chinati Mountains. * WHEN...From Monday morning through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Severe turbulence near the mountains will be hazardous for low flying light aircraft.
EDDY COUNTY, NM
KXLY

The storm is here; High Wind Warning all day Monday – Mark

It’s going to be a windy Monday. A strong storm has arrived, bringing high, gusty winds, rain and heavy mountain snow. Expect these conditions throughout the day. A High Wind Warning is in effect for most of the region and will be in place through late tonight. Rain will...
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for East Central Plains, Northeast Highlands, Northeast Plains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-15 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Fire Weather Watch. Target Area: East Central Plains; Northeast Highlands; Northeast Plains RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM TODAY FOR THE NORTHEAST HIGHLANDS, NORTHEAST PLAINS AND EAST CENTRAL PLAINS DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND AN UNSTABLE AIRMASS FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR THE NORTHEAST HIGHLANDS, SANDIA, MANZANO AND GALLINAS MOUNTAINS, NORTHEAST PLAINS AND EAST CENTRAL PLAINS DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND AN UNSTABLE AIRMASS .Strong winds and extremely low relative humidity values will persist today and Friday across most of eastern New Mexico. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * AREA AND TIMING...This includes the Northeast Highlands, the Northeast Plains and East Central Plains this afternoon and evening. Critical fire weather conditions will return Friday afternoon and evening. * 20 FOOT WINDS...Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph today and west 20 to 30 with gusts to 40 mph Friday. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...Minimum values ranging from 4 to 10 percent today and Friday. * IMPACTS....Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
COLFAX COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Central and South Weld County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Central and South Weld County; Larimer County Below 6000 Feet, Northwest Weld County; Logan County; Morgan County; Northeast Weld County; Phillips County; Sedgwick County RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY HAS BEEN EXPANDED TO INCLUDE ALL OF THE NORTHEAST PLAINS OF COLORADO...NOW INCLUDING FIRE WEATHER ZONES 238, 242 THROUGH 244, 248, AND 250 AND 251 The National Weather Service in Denver has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect until 7 PM MDT this evening. * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zones 238, 242, 243, 244, 248, 250 and 251. * Timing...Late morning through early this evening. * Winds...West 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 14 percent. * Impacts...Any fire that develops will have the potential to spread rapidly. Outdoor burning should be avoided, as well as any activity that may produce a spark and start a fast moving wildfire.
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Alamosa Vicinity, Central San Luis Valley Below 8500 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-23 17:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Alamosa Vicinity, Central San Luis Valley Below 8500 Ft; Del Norte Vicinity, Northern San Luis Valley Below 8500 Ft; Southern San Luis Valley HIGH WIND WARNING HAS BEEN ISSUED UNTIL 5 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...The San Luis Valley * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 5 PM MDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
ALAMOSA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Briscoe, Hall by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 06:06:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Briscoe; Hall HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, north winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. For the Wind Advisory, north winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Briscoe and Hall Counties. * WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, until 10 AM CDT this morning. For the Wind Advisory, from 10 AM this morning to 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing dust may reduce visibilities at times.
BRISCOE COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Boulder And Jefferson Counties Below 6000 Feet, West Broomfield County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Boulder And Jefferson Counties Below 6000 Feet, West Broomfield County; Central and East Adams and Arapahoe Counties; Elbert, Central and East Douglas Counties Above 6000 Feet; North Douglas County Below 6000 Feet, Denver, West Adams and Arapahoe Counties, East Broomfield County; North and Northeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, North Lincoln County; Southeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, South Lincoln County; Washington County RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE NORTHEAST PLAINS OF COLORADO * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zones 239, 240, 241, 245, 246, 247 and 249. * Timing...Late morning through early this evening. * Winds...West 20 to 25 mph with gusts 30 to 35 mph. * Relative Humidity...10 to 15 percent. * Impacts...Any fire that develops will have the potential to spread rapidly. Outdoor burning should be avoided, as well as any activity that may produce a spark and start a fast moving wildfire.
BROOMFIELD, CO
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Lower Washington County by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 03:30:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-21 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Lower Washington County HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 70 mph expected along I-15 between Pintura and Leads. * WHERE...Lower Washington County between Pintura and Leads along I-15. This does not include St George proper, where wind gusts will remain in the 30 mph range. * WHEN...Until 3 PM MDT. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wind gusts to 68 mph have been reported along I-15 near Leeds overnight.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 06:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-21 06:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range; Santa Barbara County Mountains; Ventura County Mountains HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT * WHAT...North winds 25 to 40 mph with damaging gusts up to 65 mph possible. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County Mountains, Ventura County Mountains and Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range. * WHEN...From Sunday morning through late Sunday night. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down large objects such as trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Major roadways that could be impacted by strong winds include Highways 101 and 154 in Santa Barbara county, Highway 33 in Ventura county, and Interstate 5 corridor.
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Greenville Mountains, Oconee Mountains, Pickens Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 14:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-27 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Greenville Mountains; Oconee Mountains; Pickens Mountains WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...The mountains of northeast Georgia, western North Carolina and upstate South Carolina. * WHEN...Until midnight EDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Southwest Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-17 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-17 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Southwest Mountains Critical Fire Weather Conditions over parts of Southwest New Mexico and far west Texas this afternoon .A storm system will move across New Mexico today and that will give us strong and gusty winds across much of the region. The strong gusty winds will combine with min RH`s in the single digits and low teens to give us Red Flag or near Red Flag conditions. The best chances for several hours of Red Flag conditions will be in the Gila Region of southwest New Mexico and in Hudspeth county in Texas. The Red Flag conditions will combine with very dry fuels to give us critical fire weather conditions this afternoon. The winds will slow by early evening and should become light and variable after midnight. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR VERY LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND STRONG WINGS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 056 AND 110 The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM this morning to 7 PM MDT this evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 110.Fire weather zone 056. * WIND...Westerly winds of 20 to 30 mph * HUMIDITY...Minimum relative humidity of 7 to 12 percent. * HIGHEST THREAT...is located in the Gila Region of New Mexico and for Hudspeth County in Texas. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
CATRON COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Riverside County Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 13:53:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-23 14:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Riverside County Mountains; San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire; San Diego County Inland Valleys; San Diego County Mountains; San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 2 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON Winds continue to diminish this afternoon, and the wind advisory will be allowed to expire at 2 pm.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Central Brewster County, Chinati Mountains, Chisos Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-29 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-29 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Central Brewster County; Chinati Mountains; Chisos Basin; Davis Mountains Foothills; Eastern Culberson County; Marfa Plateau; Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor HIGH WIND WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...West and southwest winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Southeast New Mexico, the mountains of the Trans Pecos and adjacent plains. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Blowing dust could be thick with greatly reduced visibility.
BREWSTER COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 10:53:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-14 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County; South Central Siskiyou County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING ABOVE 4000 FEET Some light snow showers will continue this afternoon, especially for higher elevations, but most should melt on roadways.
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Northern Jasper, Northern Newton, Tyler by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northern Jasper; Northern Newton; Tyler WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...In Louisiana, Avoyelles, Rapides, Vernon, Beauregard, Allen, Evangeline and St. Landry Parishes. In Texas, Northern Newton, Tyler and Northern Jasper Counties. * WHEN...Until 1 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
JASPER COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Decatur, Gove, Graham, Norton, Sheridan by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 18:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Decatur; Gove; Graham; Norton; Sheridan HIGH WIND WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING The strong winds are expected to gradually decrease this evening with gusts of as high as 35-40 mph possible through the overnight hours.
DECATUR COUNTY, KS

