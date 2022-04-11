Winter Weather Advisory issued for Grant Grove Area, Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge, Kings Canyon NP by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-15 10:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Indian Wells Valley; Mojave Desert Slopes A WIND ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON UNTIL 10 AM PDT FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Sustained west winds 20 to 30 mph, with gusts around 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Indian Wells Valley and Mojave Desert Slopes. * WHEN...Valid from 2 PM PDT this afternoon until 10 AM PDT Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Blowing dust will reduce visibilities in some locations. Travel will be difficult, particularly for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Highway affected include, but are not limited to Highway 14, Highway 58 through and below Tehachapi Pass, including the town of Mojave, Highway 178 through and below Walker Pass, including the town of Inyokern, and U.S. Highway 395 north of Randsburg.

3 HOURS AGO