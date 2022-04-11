ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapin, IL

Chapin Police Chief remains hospitalized after Brown County shooting

By WICS/WRSP Staff
khqa.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHAPIN, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Officials released the identity of the officer injured in a multi-agency incident last month. The Chapin Police Department says it was Chief of Police Steven Helmich, 39,...

khqa.com

Comments / 0

Comments / 0

Community Policy