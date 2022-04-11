Chapin Police Chief remains hospitalized after Brown County shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 33-year-old man from Berwyn has been charged with killing his parents on Sunday night at an apartment in a senior housing facility in Uptown.Police said Ocie Banks Jr. has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Ocie Banks Sr., 79, and his estranged wife, Sheila Banks, 61, who both were found in an apartment in the 1000 block of West Montrose Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Sunday, when officers responded to a call for a well-being check.Autopsies determined Ocie Banks Sr. died of multiple gunshot wounds, and Sheila Banks died of a gunshot...

BERWYN, IL ・ 2 HOURS AGO