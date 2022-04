MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Kirk Cousins may have just earned a contract extension with the Vikings this offseason, but he already has an eye toward the future. “My mindset was really to be a Viking,” he said. “I would like to retire as a Viking, and so I would like to play my way into that, if you will. I know I gotta earn the right to do that. If I could draw it up, it would be play well enough that there never — you never have to play or wear another jersey anywhere else.” In his four years in Minnesota, Cousins...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 22 HOURS AGO