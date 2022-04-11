Utah man arrested after threatening diners with steak knife

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A man has been arrested after threatening diners with a steak knife on Sunday.

West Valley City Police say the suspect is Quincy Craig Uncasam, 40.

Police say the incident happened at an Applebee’s restaurant in West Valley City. Officers first received reports of an intoxicated man waving a steak knife in the air while yelling and threatening to kill someone.

Eyewitnesses say after threatening nearby diners, Uncasam exited the restaurant, still wielding the knife and walked over to a neighboring restaurant.

Witnesses say Uncasam picked up a rock from the ground and threw it at a nearby car window, shattering the glass.

When police arrived at the scene, Uncasam was found inside the bathroom of La Frontera, a restaurant just north of the Applebee’s restaurant.

Inside a trash can at La Frontera, police found a steak knife belonging to Applebee’s.

Police were able to detain and arrest Uncasam at that time. During the arrest, police noticed the smell of alcohol emanating from the man. Police also found a rock inside Uncasam’s front pocket.

Uncasam was slurring his words during police questioning and later admitted to drinking multiple beers while acknowledging that he, “should have not taken the steak knife from Applebee’s.”

Uncasam has been arrested on four charges including intoxication, criminal mischief, threat of violence and disorderly conduct, profane or obscene language.

He is currently booked at the Salt Lake County Jail.

