Save money and get healthy, we share what’s in season

On Good Things Utah this morning – Cinnamon rolls debuted at Krispy Kreme last year. They’re back, but only kind of back. Last fall, Krispy Kreme brought cinnamon rolls to its menu for the first time ever. So, this spring it’s bringing cinnamon rolls to its menu for the second time ever. That doesn’t have the same ring to it. Though, if you loved the rolls, those kinds of distinctions don’t matter much. Select shops are going to have the rolls on the menu again. The Original Glazed Cinnamon Roll, however, isn’t going to be available all the time. You’re only going to find it on the menu on Sundays. Krispy Kreme is calling those “Cinnamon Sundays,” which is a fancy way of saying you’re only getting them on Sundays. Quit asking for cinnamon rolls on Saturdays! It’s Cinnamon Sundays! Sundays!

UTAH STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO