South Lake Tahoe, CA

South Lake Tahoe drops to a bone-chilling 9 degrees

By Amy Graff
SFGate
SFGate
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yF61I_0f61k6lC00
Snow was falling at the UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab at Echo Summit on April 1, 2022.  ( UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab )

April 12, 7:45 a.m. A winter-like cold front swept across the Sierra Nevada on Monday, delivering a mass of cold air to the region.

On Tuesday morning, temperatures were downright freezing. In the Tahoe area, South Lake Tahoe dropped to 9 degrees and Truckee 10 degrees, the National Weather Service said.

The storm dropped several inches of snow across the basin and higher elevations got more than a foot. More snow is on the way as early as Wednesday night and into Thursday.

April 11, 12:43 p.m. A winter-like cold storm smacked the West Coast on Monday, dumping several inches of snow on California 's Tahoe Basin in April. More storm activity is expected through Saturday, and over the course of the week, elevations above 6,500 feet could record totals of up to 1 to 3 feet of snow, said Jim Mathews, a forecaster with the National Weather Service.

"The pattern is similar through the weekend, and we'll be getting more of these colder systems from the northeastern Pacific in coming days," Mathews, who works at the weather service's Sacramento office, said. "We'll be getting more wintry weather this week than we've had most of this winter."

The unsettled weather arrived on the West Coast on Monday morning as a storm system that originated near the Gulf of Alaska swept the region. The system was focused over the Pacific Northwest on Monday morning, dumping heavy snow over the mountain peaks and even delivering a dusting of measurable snow in Portland.

"In 82 years of record keeping, #PDX had never recorded more than a trace of snow in April," the weather service office in Portland posted on Twitter . "That ended today. Looking out the window, it appears there will be more than 0.1 inch when all is said and done."

The southern edge of the storm passed over Northern California, and the UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab at Donner Summit reported nearly 4 inches of snow at 8:49 a.m., with more falling.

The lab later shared at 12:24 p.m., "It's absolutely dumping snow out there!"

Caltrans implemented chain control on sections of Highways 50 and 80 early Monday. As of noon, chain control was still in effect on 80 and had been lifted on 50. Get the latest information from Caltrans .

Mathews said Blue Canyon in Placer County, which sits at about 5,000 feet, is expected to measure 8 inches by the end of Monday with another 10 inches in the forecast for Thursday.

The winter conditions arrived on the West Coast after a heat wave brought unusually warm weather across the region. UCLA climate scientist Daniel Swain called it a "fairly dramatic pattern shift."

"I'm sure some folks will be caught by 'surprise' Sierra snowfall!" Swain wrote on Twitter .

The mid-April snow won't put a dent in the California drought, but it's notable after extremely dry conditions in January, February and March.

"California statewide snow water equivalent is now down to an absolutely abysmal 22% of average," Swain wrote on Twitter. "However, a more favorable weather pattern (colder w/a couple of episodes of mountain snow) will stem loss temporarily & may even add a percentage point or three."

Editor's note: This story was updated at 3 p.m., April 11, to correct the location of UC Berkeley's Central Sierra Snow Lab.

Comments / 36

Alice Mak
2d ago

They’ve been saying that there’s not enough snow for skiing. Now they got their wish!

Reply(2)
17
PAUL THE WALL
2d ago

They will claim it's still drought conditions even if it snowed 20 feet this week.

Reply(2)
12
Guest
2d ago

Ty Lord we need snow and or rain with more to come!!! Goody!!!

Reply
14
