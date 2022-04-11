ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Spring-like, but Unsettled This Week

By Heidi Moore
WVNT-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMonday night will bring increasing clouds and some showers. Winds will be gusty as well with some gusts up to 25 MPH. We are mild this evening with overnight lows falling into the low and mid 50s. Showers will continue heading into the morning commute. Tuesday, rain continues from...

