Shirtless man burglarizes cars at Port Charlotte repair shop

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Investigators are looking for a man who stole items from two different cars in Port Charlotte.

The man forced entry into Charlotte Harbor Exhaust on April 5, according to Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.

Investigators are asking anyone with information on the identity of this suspect to contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS or call the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office at 941-639-0013.