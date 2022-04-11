ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Charlotte, FL

Shirtless man burglarizes cars at Port Charlotte repair shop

By Victoria Costa
 2 days ago
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Investigators are looking for a man who stole items from two different cars in Port Charlotte.

The man forced entry into Charlotte Harbor Exhaust on April 5, according to Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.

Investigators are asking anyone with information on the identity of this suspect to contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS or call the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office at 941-639-0013.

The Independent

Decomposing bodies of mother and twins found dead in car in Florida

Florida police are investigating the deaths of a mother and her 3-year-old twins, after their bodies were found decomposing inside a Cadillac on Friday.Officers arrived to the Manatee Cove apartment complex in the city of Mebourne on Sunday night, after a 911 caller reported a suspicious vehicle with a “really bad stench” coming from inside.“The windows are all fogged. They said there’s like a really bad stench coming out of it,” the caller said, according to WFTV. “But, you can’t see into the car because the windows are so fogged.”Police identified those inside as Andrea Langhorst, 35, and her twins...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Man dies after being struck by SUV driven by 12-year-old girl

A 60-year-old man has died after being struck by an SUV driven by a 12-year-old girl. The man died on Saturday following the incident that occurred at around 2pm in Panama City, Florida, according to the Panama City News Herald.The man, who remains unidentified, was standing behind the car in a driveway, while the unnamed girl was behind the wheel. She backed into the man, leading to fatal injuries, Florida Highway Patrol said in a press release. After striking the man, the SUV also hit a mobile home. While the girl wasn’t wearing a seatbelt, she was not injured....
ACCIDENTS
