High school students in Long Beach, the Palos Verdes Peninsula and Canoga Park have won several awards in a video documentary competition hosted by C-SPAN. One group of students at Poly High School, in Long Beach, won a $1,500 second prize award in the 2022 StudentCam competition. Several other Poly students won third place awards and honorable mentions, as did a group of students from Milikan High School.

LONG BEACH, CA ・ 27 DAYS AGO