Wintery weather wreaks havoc on sports

While we are expecting to see some partial sunshine throughout the day Monday, clouds will build in during the late afternoon and into the evening. This will set the stage for rain showers during the overnight period into Tuesday morning. The showers will be light, with most seeing around .25" of new rain. However, this will just be the beginning of an unsettled weather week ahead. The rain gear will get a workout this week!

