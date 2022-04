The town of Adams is debating whether to change Howland Avenue into two lanes from its current four lane design. If you’re unfamiliar, Howland Ave. in Adams runs from basically the start of Specialty Minerals where Lime St. comes out to when Curran Highway starts in North Adams right by Bounti-Fare. I know many people (including myself) consider Howland Ave. to be part of Curran Highway, but it’s technically not.

