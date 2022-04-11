ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kathy Lamkin, Who Played Texas Chainsaw Massacre's Tea Lady, Dies at 74

By Russ Burlingame
ComicBook
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKathy Lamkin, best known for her roles in 2003's Texas Chainsaw Massacre and No Country For Old Men, has passed away. She was 74 years old. The actress passed away on April 4 after a short illness, according to a statement by her family, which was provided to Deadline, who first...

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Comments / 0

