Kathy Lamkin, Who Played Texas Chainsaw Massacre's Tea Lady, Dies at 74

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre is a horror classic and a staple in the slasher subgenre. Released in 1974, the film has a sharp political edge responding to social anxieties that arose with the end of the 60s counterculture movement and the beginning of Nixon’s presidency. From the disintegration of the American nuclear family to the economic consequences of corporatizing the meatpacking industry, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre addresses various topics through a horror/exploitation lens to deliver a truly shocking cinematic experience. 21 years later, Kim Henkel, co-writer of the original, would return to the backwoods of Texas for another chainsaw movie, albeit of a slightly different flavor. Debuting at the SXSW Film Festival in 1995, the fourth installment of the Texas Chainsaw Massacre series, The Next Generation, was met with much critical derision which continues to this day (its current rotten tomatoes score is 16%). Many compare it unfavorably to the original, noting its lack of scares, plot incoherence, and cheap production values as the making of a mess. Such comparisons, however, seem to miss the mark, for while The Next Generation re-appropriates basic plot elements from the original, it isn’t at all interested in recreating its predecessor - it’s much too 90s for that. Sandwiched between Wes Craven’s New Nightmare and Scream, this film exemplifies meta-horror in such an understated and clever way that it sabotaged itself during its initial release. 27 years later, it holds up as a cult classic, offering insightful commentary on the horror genre and the film industry as a whole.

