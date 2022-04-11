Lily Sheen: I’m ‘very protective’ of mom Kate Beckinsale

Lily Sheen is "very protective" of her "amazing" mom, Kate Beckinsale. WireImage; Filmmagic

Lily Sheen hates reading nasty comments about her mom, Kate Beckinsale.

“I’m very protective over her,” the 23-year-old told Page Six exclusively at the New York premiere of her latest flick, “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent,” Sunday night.

Beckinsale, 48, has become a regular target of trolls on social media in recent years, facing criticism for everything from her parenting to her love life to how she dresses.

She even deleted all of her Instagram posts in 2019 after getting backlash for a brief fling with Pete Davidson, who is 20 years her junior.

While the “Underworld” star is no stranger to defending herself online, Sheen tries not to pay any mind to the haters.

“I feel like my ego would want to clap back at these people and get mad, but at the end of the day, that’s what they’re looking for. They want that response, so I think the fair thing to do is rise above it,” she told us. “My mum is amazing.”

In the same vein, Beckinsale and ex Michael Sheen try not to get excessively involved in their daughter’s rising acting career.

“What’s been so great about my parents is that they’ve really let me fly and let me figure myself out,” Lily said, “but something that they’ve always made very paramount to me is just professionalism and respect and try to be the best version of yourself wherever you are and whatever workplace you’re in, which I really appreciate.”

Sheen says her parents instilled a good work ethic in her.

Lily joked that “there’s even more pressure” on her when she looks at her striking mother and equally striking grandmother Judy Loe — “she’s defying logic” — but stressed that “being beautiful is not their entire identity.”

Lily plays Nicolas Cage’s daughter in “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent,” in which the “Leaving Las Vegas” actor, 58, stars as a cash-strapped version of himself who agrees to make a paid appearance at a billionaire fan’s birthday party. Naturally, things go awry when he discovers the superfan is actually a drug kingpin and the CIA gets involved.

