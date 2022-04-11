Luis Guillorme starting at second base for Mets Monday

On Tuesday night, after San Francisco Giants first base coach Antoan Richardson was ejected in the third inning of the team’s 13-2 victory over the San Diego Padres, assistant coach Alyssa Nakken took over for him and made history as the first woman to ever coach on the field during a regular-season Major League Baseball game.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Alec Bohm might find it easier in Philly to make up for errors in the field than one with his mouth. The three E-5s were nothing compared to one F-bomb he dropped in frustration. Lip-readers ran wild when. “I (expletive) hate this place,” he said.
The Boston Red Sox did not list Bobby Dalbec's name in their starting lineup for Monday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Dalbec will take the afternoon off while Travis Shaw makes his first start of the season at first base and bats seventh. Dalbec is projected to make 388 more...
LINE: Phillies -117, Mets -102; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets play on Wednesday with the three-game series tied 1-1. Philadelphia went 82-80 overall and 47-34 at home last season. The Phillies scored 4.5 runs per game in the 2021 season while giving up 4.6.
Many New York Mets fans had a tremendous problem when the team's former owners failed to pay homage to the Amazin's franchise when they constructed Citi Field prior to 2009. The atrium is dedicated to Brooklyn Dodger star Jackie Robinson, the seats are New York Giants' Polo Grounds green but there was a bigger problem. Something, rather someone was missing.
When New York Mets‘ stud Jacob deGrom went down with a stress reaction on his right scapula on April 1, most fans thought it was the beginning of the end of the team’s playoff chances. After all, he won’t even pick up a ball in April and will have to ramp up again to rejoin the rotation, most likely around early June.
Especially when looking at their years on the West Coast, Dave Stewart is easily one of the most important players in the history of the Oakland Athletics. But he’s not exactly feeling a lot of support from the team. In 2019, it was announced that the A’s would retire...
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — New York Mets right-hander Taijuan Walker was put on the 10-day injured list Tuesday because of bursitis in his pitching shoulder, the latest setback to the team's rotation. Walker threw two perfect innings Monday night at Philadelphia in his season debut, then was pulled after 30...
Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh is in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Jimmy Lambert and the Chicago White Sox. Raleigh is replacing Tom Murphy at catcher and batting ninth. numberFire’s models project Raleigh for 7.0 FanDuel points on Thursday, and he has a $2,000 salary....
Seattle Mariners infielder Abraham Toro is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Jimmy Lambert and the Chicago White Sox. Adam Frazier is replacing Toro on second base and in the leadoff spot on Thursday afternoon. numberFire’s models project Frazier for 10.1 FanDuel points on...
Milwaukee Brewers infielder Mike Brosseau is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against right-hander Adam Wainwright and the St. Louis Cardinals. Brosseau started on Wednesday against a lefty, but he is out of the lineup versus Thursday's right-hander. Jace Peterson is replacing Brosseau on the hot corner and hitting ninth.
Chicago White Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Logan Gilbert and the Seattle Mariners. The White Sox appear to be giving Grandal a routine breather in a day game after a night game. Reese McGuire is starting at catcher and hitting seventh. Gavin Sheets is batting cleanup for the Pale Hose.
Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Tyrone Taylor is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against right-hander Adam Wainwright and the St. Louis Cardinals. Taylor started in center field on Wednesday against a southpaw, but he is conceding that job to Lorenzo Cain on Thursday as the Brewers square off against a right-hander. Cain is hitting eighth.
Kansas City Royals first baseman/designated hitter Hunter Dozier is in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against right-hander Casey Mize and the Detroit Tigers. Dozier was held out on Tuesday and then the Royals were rained out on Wednesday, so he has had two full days of rest heading into Thursday. Dozier is at DH and batting sixth while Salvador Perez starts at catcher. Cam Gallagher is out of the lineup after starting behind the plate on Tuesday.
Seattle Mariners catcher Luis Torrens is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Jimmy Lambert and the Chicago White Sox. Torrens is taking a seat while Mitch Haniger shifts into the designated hitter role. Jarred Kelenic is returning to the lineup to start in right field and bat seventh.
The Mets survived another shaky performance from their bullpen thanks to Pete Alonso. It was the Pete Alonso show on Wednesday as the Mets snatched the rubber game from the Phillies by a score of 9-6 to take the series from their National League East rivals. On a day, where...
San Francisco Giants outfielder Mike Yastrzemski is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Sean Manaea and the San Diego Padres. What It Means:. The Giants are facing a southpaw for the second time this season and they have held Yastrzemski out for both games....
San Francisco Giants infielder Brandon Crawford (wrist) is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Sean Manaea and the San Diego Padres. What It Means:. Crawford exited Tuesday's game early with a wrist injury and he is considered day-to-day. Mauricio Dubon is starting at shortstop...
Cleveland Guardians infielder Andres Gimenez is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's interleague game against left-hander Nick Lodolo and the Cincinnati Reds. Gimenez homered, tripled, and drove in 3 runs on Tuesday, but he is taking a seat against a lefty on Wednesday. The Guardians also held him out of the lineup in their only other game against a starting southpaw this season. Ernie Clement is starting on second base in place of Gimenez and hitting seventh.
