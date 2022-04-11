Dominic Smith sitting for Mets Monday

Three games into the new season, the New York Yankees are 2-1, having won their opening series against the rival Boston Red Sox this past weekend. Anthony Rizzo and Giancarlo Stanton each had a big series against the Red Sox, and the bullpen was very strong as well. The Yankees welcome the Toronto Blue Jays to Yankee Stadium for four games next.
Chicago Cubs outfielder Jason Heyward is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday afternoon against left-hander Jose Quintana and the Pittsburgh Pirates. Heyward is taking a seat against a southpaw while Michael Hermosillo starts in center field and hits seventh. numberFire’s models project Hermosillo for 8.7 FanDuel points on Tuesday,...
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday versus left-hander Daniel Lynch and the Kansas City Royals. The Cardinals are keeping Molina out of the lineup against a lefty after they started him in the first three games of their season. Andrew Knizner is starting behind the plate and batting ninth.
When New York Mets‘ stud Jacob deGrom went down with a stress reaction on his right scapula on April 1, most fans thought it was the beginning of the end of the team’s playoff chances. After all, he won’t even pick up a ball in April and will have to ramp up again to rejoin the rotation, most likely around early June.
LINE: Yankees -123, Blue Jays +103; over/under is 9 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays play the New York Yankees with a 1-0 series lead. New York went 92-70 overall and 46-35 at home last season. The Yankees scored 4.4 runs per game in the 2021 season while allowing 4.1.
Everyone takes loss differently, but one Colorado Rockies fan took things to a whole other level after the game. A Colorado Rockies fan has gone viral after a video shows him knocking out several women with his fists outside of Coors Field in Denver, Colorado. Colorado Rockies vs Los Angeles...
Especially when looking at their years on the West Coast, Dave Stewart is easily one of the most important players in the history of the Oakland Athletics. But he’s not exactly feeling a lot of support from the team. In 2019, it was announced that the A’s would retire...
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina is back in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against right-hander Brandon Woodruff and the Milwaukee Brewers. Molina was held out of the previous lineup, but he is replacing Andrew Knizner behind the plate on Thursday and batting eighth. Knizner went 1-for-3 with a three-run homer and a walk in his start.
Los Angeles Angels infielder Jack Mayfield is in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the Miami Marlins. Mayfield is getting the nod at second base, batting fourth in the order versus Marlins starter Jesus Luzardo. Our models project Mayfield for 0.8 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5...
Kansas City Royals first baseman/designated hitter Hunter Dozier is in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against right-hander Casey Mize and the Detroit Tigers. Dozier was held out on Tuesday and then the Royals were rained out on Wednesday, so he has had two full days of rest heading into Thursday. Dozier is at DH and batting sixth while Salvador Perez starts at catcher. Cam Gallagher is out of the lineup after starting behind the plate on Tuesday.
Milwaukee Brewers catcher Omar Narvaez is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against right-hander Adam Wainwright and the St. Louis Cardinals. Narvaez is starting at catcher over Victor Caratini and batting seventh. numberFire’s models project Narvaez for 7.8 FanDuel points on Thursday, and he has a $2,200...
Milwaukee Brewers second baseman Kolten Wong is in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against right-hander Adam Wainwright and the St. Louis Cardinals. Wong was held out of the lineup on Wednesday against a lefty, but he is back in the leadoff spot and starting on second base for Thursday's opener. Keston Hiura is available off the bench for Milwaukee.
Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Tyrone Taylor is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against right-hander Adam Wainwright and the St. Louis Cardinals. Taylor started in center field on Wednesday against a southpaw, but he is conceding that job to Lorenzo Cain on Thursday as the Brewers square off against a right-hander. Cain is hitting eighth.
Milwaukee Brewers infielder Mike Brosseau is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against right-hander Adam Wainwright and the St. Louis Cardinals. Brosseau started on Wednesday against a lefty, but he is out of the lineup versus Thursday's right-hander. Jace Peterson is replacing Brosseau on the hot corner and hitting ninth.
Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh is in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Jimmy Lambert and the Chicago White Sox. Raleigh is replacing Tom Murphy at catcher and batting ninth. numberFire’s models project Raleigh for 7.0 FanDuel points on Thursday, and he has a $2,000 salary....
The Mets survived another shaky performance from their bullpen thanks to Pete Alonso. It was the Pete Alonso show on Wednesday as the Mets snatched the rubber game from the Phillies by a score of 9-6 to take the series from their National League East rivals. On a day, where...
Seattle Mariners outfielder Jesse Winker is back in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Jimmy Lambert and the Chicago White Sox. Winker was held out Wednesday's lineup against a left-hander while Dylan Moore covered left field. He is back in left field and hitting third on Thursday, and Moore is available off the bench.
Seattle Mariners catcher Luis Torrens is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Jimmy Lambert and the Chicago White Sox. Torrens is taking a seat while Mitch Haniger shifts into the designated hitter role. Jarred Kelenic is returning to the lineup to start in right field and bat seventh.
Tampa Bay Rays catcher Francisco Mejia is not in the starting for Thursday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Cole Irvin and the Oakland Athletics. Mike Zunino is starting at catcher over Mejia and batting seventh. numberFire’s models project Zunino for 11.2 FanDuel points on Thursday, and he has a $2,200...
Chicago White Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Logan Gilbert and the Seattle Mariners. The White Sox appear to be giving Grandal a routine breather in a day game after a night game. Reese McGuire is starting at catcher and hitting seventh. Gavin Sheets is batting cleanup for the Pale Hose.
