Dominic Smith sitting for Mets Monday

Kansas City Royals first baseman/designated hitter Hunter Dozier is in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against right-hander Casey Mize and the Detroit Tigers. Dozier was held out on Tuesday and then the Royals were rained out on Wednesday, so he has had two full days of rest heading into Thursday. Dozier is at DH and batting sixth while Salvador Perez starts at catcher. Cam Gallagher is out of the lineup after starting behind the plate on Tuesday.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 1 HOUR AGO