Mets' Robinson Cano not in Monday lineup

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday versus left-hander Daniel Lynch and the Kansas City Royals. The Cardinals are keeping Molina out of the lineup against a lefty after they started him in the first three games of their season. Andrew Knizner is starting behind the plate and batting ninth.
The New York Mets listed James McCann as their starting catcher for Monday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. McCann will take over at catcher Monday and bat ninth, while Tomas Nido takes a seat. McCann has a $2,300 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 7.7 fantasy points against...
LINE: Phillies -117, Mets -102; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets play on Wednesday with the three-game series tied 1-1. Philadelphia went 82-80 overall and 47-34 at home last season. The Phillies scored 4.5 runs per game in the 2021 season while giving up 4.6.
Chicago Cubs outfielder Jason Heyward is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday afternoon against left-hander Jose Quintana and the Pittsburgh Pirates. Heyward is taking a seat against a southpaw while Michael Hermosillo starts in center field and hits seventh. numberFire’s models project Hermosillo for 8.7 FanDuel points on Tuesday,...
The Philadelphia Phillies did not list Bryson Stott as a starter for Sunday's game against the New York Mets. Stott will take a seat for Monday's game as Didi Gregorius steps back in at shortstop and bats sixth. Our projections have Stott due for 384 plate appearances this season, with...
The Boston Red Sox did not list Bobby Dalbec's name in their starting lineup for Monday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Dalbec will take the afternoon off while Travis Shaw makes his first start of the season at first base and bats seventh. Dalbec is projected to make 388 more...
PHILADELPHIA -- Alec Bohm might find it easier in Philly to make up for errors in the field than one with his mouth.The three E-5s were nothing compared to one F-bomb he dropped in frustration.Lip-readers ran wild when cameras caught Bohm having some choice words after his second error."I (expletive) hate this place," he said.Maybe a rally he ignited with a leadoff walk - and owning up to his mistake - soothed some hard feelings.J.T. Realmuto hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning and Rhys Hoskins and Didi Gregorius followed with run-scoring doubles that helped the Philadelphia Phillies rally...
When New York Mets‘ stud Jacob deGrom went down with a stress reaction on his right scapula on April 1, most fans thought it was the beginning of the end of the team’s playoff chances. After all, he won’t even pick up a ball in April and will have to ramp up again to rejoin the rotation, most likely around early June.
Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Matt Vierling is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Tylor Megill and the New York Mets. Vierling is taking a seat for the first time this season. Simon Muzziotti is replacing Vierling in center field and hitting ninth. Per numberFire's MLB Heat Map, the...
Houston Astros infielder Jose Altuve is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Altuve will start at second base on Tuesday and bat first versus left-hander Madison Bumgarner and the Diamondbacks. Yordan Alvarez moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Altuve for 14.3 FanDuel points on...
Los Angeles Angels infielder Jack Mayfield is in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the Miami Marlins. Mayfield is getting the nod at second base, batting fourth in the order versus Marlins starter Jesus Luzardo. Our models project Mayfield for 0.8 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5...
The Mets survived another shaky performance from their bullpen thanks to Pete Alonso. It was the Pete Alonso show on Wednesday as the Mets snatched the rubber game from the Phillies by a score of 9-6 to take the series from their National League East rivals. On a day, where...
St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Corey Dickerson is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday versus left-hander Daniel Lynch and the Kansas City Royals. Dickerson worked as the Cardinals' designated hitter the past two games, but he is out of the lineup for Tuesday's tilt. Albert Pujols is at DH and batting fifth.
Minnesota Twins infielder Jorge Polanco is batting cleanup in Monday's series finale against right-hander Chris Flexen and the Seattle Mariners. Polanco was in the three-hole on Sunday, but he's in the cleanup spot for the second time in three games on Monday. Gio Urshela is hitting fifth and Max Kepler is lined up sixth.
New York Yankees outfielder Joey Gallo is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Toronto Raptors. Gallo will handle left field responsibilities after Aaron Hicks was shifted to center and Giancarlo Stanton was given a breather. In a matchup against right-hander Jose Berrios, our models project Gallo to score 10.2 FanDuel...
New York Yankees outfielder Giancarlo Stanton is not starting in Wednesday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Stanton will be kept on the bench after Joey Gallo was named Wednesday's starting left fielder, Aaron Hicks was moved to center, and Aaron Judge was shifted to right. Per Baseball Savant on...
