J.D. Davis batting sixth for Mets Monday

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday versus left-hander Daniel Lynch and the Kansas City Royals. The Cardinals are keeping Molina out of the lineup against a lefty after they started him in the first three games of their season. Andrew Knizner is starting behind the plate and batting ninth.
Chicago Cubs outfielder Jason Heyward is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday afternoon against left-hander Jose Quintana and the Pittsburgh Pirates. Heyward is taking a seat against a southpaw while Michael Hermosillo starts in center field and hits seventh. numberFire’s models project Hermosillo for 8.7 FanDuel points on Tuesday,...
Oakland Athletics first baseman/outfielder Seth Brown is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Josh Fleming and the Tampa Bay Rays. What It Means:. Brown started the first six games of the season and went 5-for-21 (.238) with a pair of homers and 8 RBI....
Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Josh Lowe is not in the starting for Thursday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Cole Irvin and the Oakland Athletics. The Rays are holding Lowe out of the lineup for the first time this season. Randy Arozarena is covering left field while Harold Ramirez enters the lineup as the designated hitter and No. 3 batter. Arozarena is batting cleanup and he is followed in the order by Brandon Lowe.
Los Angeles Angels infielder Jack Mayfield is in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the Miami Marlins. Mayfield is getting the nod at second base, batting fourth in the order versus Marlins starter Jesus Luzardo. Our models project Mayfield for 0.8 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5...
Especially when looking at their years on the West Coast, Dave Stewart is easily one of the most important players in the history of the Oakland Athletics. But he’s not exactly feeling a lot of support from the team. In 2019, it was announced that the A’s would retire...
Everyone takes loss differently, but one Colorado Rockies fan took things to a whole other level after the game. A Colorado Rockies fan has gone viral after a video shows him knocking out several women with his fists outside of Coors Field in Denver, Colorado. Colorado Rockies vs Los Angeles...
Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Tyrone Taylor is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against right-hander Adam Wainwright and the St. Louis Cardinals. Taylor started in center field on Wednesday against a southpaw, but he is conceding that job to Lorenzo Cain on Thursday as the Brewers square off against a right-hander. Cain is hitting eighth.
Milwaukee Brewers infielder Mike Brosseau is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against right-hander Adam Wainwright and the St. Louis Cardinals. Brosseau started on Wednesday against a lefty, but he is out of the lineup versus Thursday's right-hander. Jace Peterson is replacing Brosseau on the hot corner and hitting ninth.
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina is back in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against right-hander Brandon Woodruff and the Milwaukee Brewers. Molina was held out of the previous lineup, but he is replacing Andrew Knizner behind the plate on Thursday and batting eighth. Knizner went 1-for-3 with a three-run homer and a walk in his start.
Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh is in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Jimmy Lambert and the Chicago White Sox. Raleigh is replacing Tom Murphy at catcher and batting ninth. numberFire’s models project Raleigh for 7.0 FanDuel points on Thursday, and he has a $2,000 salary....
Seattle Mariners outfielder Jesse Winker is back in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Jimmy Lambert and the Chicago White Sox. Winker was held out Wednesday's lineup against a left-hander while Dylan Moore covered left field. He is back in left field and hitting third on Thursday, and Moore is available off the bench.
Seattle Mariners catcher Luis Torrens is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Jimmy Lambert and the Chicago White Sox. Torrens is taking a seat while Mitch Haniger shifts into the designated hitter role. Jarred Kelenic is returning to the lineup to start in right field and bat seventh.
St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Corey Dickerson is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday versus left-hander Daniel Lynch and the Kansas City Royals. Dickerson worked as the Cardinals' designated hitter the past two games, but he is out of the lineup for Tuesday's tilt. Albert Pujols is at DH and batting fifth.
Kansas City Royals first baseman/designated hitter Hunter Dozier is in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against right-hander Casey Mize and the Detroit Tigers. Dozier was held out on Tuesday and then the Royals were rained out on Wednesday, so he has had two full days of rest heading into Thursday. Dozier is at DH and batting sixth while Salvador Perez starts at catcher. Cam Gallagher is out of the lineup after starting behind the plate on Tuesday.
Seattle Mariners infielder Abraham Toro is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Jimmy Lambert and the Chicago White Sox. Adam Frazier is replacing Toro on second base and in the leadoff spot on Thursday afternoon. numberFire’s models project Frazier for 10.1 FanDuel points on...
Milwaukee Brewers second baseman Kolten Wong is in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against right-hander Adam Wainwright and the St. Louis Cardinals. Wong was held out of the lineup on Wednesday against a lefty, but he is back in the leadoff spot and starting on second base for Thursday's opener. Keston Hiura is available off the bench for Milwaukee.
Chicago White Sox outfielder Eloy Jimenez (ankle) is available to pinch-hit in Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Logan Gilbert and the Seattle Mariners. Jimenez exited Wednesday's game early after fouling a ball off his ankle, but X-rays came back negative and he said it feels "much better" on Thursday. Andrew Vaughn is covering left field and batting fifth. Jose Abreu is batting third as the White Sox's designated hitter and Gavin Sheets is entering the lineup to bat cleanup and play first base.
Chicago White Sox infielder Josh Harrison (back) is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Logan Gilbert and the Seattle Mariners. What It Means:. Harrison was pulled from Wednesday's contest due to lower-back stiffness and he will take a day to recover. White Sox manager...
Minnesota Twins infielder Jorge Polanco is batting cleanup in Monday's series finale against right-hander Chris Flexen and the Seattle Mariners. Polanco was in the three-hole on Sunday, but he's in the cleanup spot for the second time in three games on Monday. Gio Urshela is hitting fifth and Max Kepler is lined up sixth.
