Woman dead, man hurt after a motorcycle crash in Greenville (Greenville, MI)
Nationwide Report
On Saturday afternoon, a 30-year-old woman lost her life following a two-vehicle collision in Greenville.
As per the initial information, officers were dispatched to the intersection of West Carson City Road (M-57) and Backus Road at about 3:13 p.m. on reports of a motorcycle crash. The preliminary investigation indicated that a 2006 Harley Davidson motorcycle, driven by a 29-year-old man, was trying to pass “numerous vehicles.” [...]
April 11, 2022
Browse through Today’s Michigan Accident News or search your local traffic using the map below.
Comments / 0