Greenville, MI

Woman dead, man hurt after a motorcycle crash in Greenville (Greenville, MI)

 2 days ago

On Saturday afternoon, a 30-year-old woman lost her life following a two-vehicle collision in Greenville.

As per the initial information, officers were dispatched to the intersection of West Carson City Road (M-57) and Backus Road at about 3:13 p.m. on reports of a motorcycle crash. The preliminary investigation indicated that a 2006 Harley Davidson motorcycle, driven by a 29-year-old man, was trying to pass “numerous vehicles.” [...]

April 11, 2022

Browse through Today’s Michigan Accident News or search your local traffic using the map below.

Nationwide Report provides local traffic, health and safety news.

