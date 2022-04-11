Woman dead, man hurt after a motorcycle crash in Greenville (Greenville, MI) Nationwide Report

On Saturday afternoon, a 30-year-old woman lost her life following a two-vehicle collision in Greenville.

As per the initial information, officers were dispatched to the intersection of West Carson City Road (M-57) and Backus Road at about 3:13 p.m. on reports of a motorcycle crash. The preliminary investigation indicated that a 2006 Harley Davidson motorcycle, driven by a 29-year-old man, was trying to pass “numerous vehicles.” [...]

April 11, 2022

