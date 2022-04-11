ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jennifer Egan's New Novel Imagines a Dark Digital Future

In 1995, when Jennifer Egan was doing press for her first book, The Invisible Circus, her marketing strategy involved good old-fashioned snail mail. “I was handwriting postcards to friends of friends, saying, ‘I have a reading, will you come?’” Egan, a self-described “hustler,” says with a smile. “Now that’s a little...

20 Life-Changing Books Everyone Should Read At Least Once

Books are a safe haven that help us escape the harsh edges of our lives, but every once in a while we come across a book that follows us into the real world. A book that hurdles us into a state of self-reflection and completely revamps our personal perspective. Life-changing books are hard to find, but completely impossible to forget when we do. From Toni Morrison's Beloved to Don Miguel Ruiz's The Four Agreements to Elizabeth Gilbert's Eat, Pray, Love, we rounded up some bestsellers that have left their mark on millions, below.
Revered Author Jennifer Egan Talks Revisiting The Characters Who Made Her A Star In Her Mind-Bending New Blockbuster

It’s a chilly morning and a melancholic air hangs over East Seventh Street, New York. Something shifts when Jennifer Egan rides up on her bicycle. Rosy-cheeked and wearing a dove-grey Fjällräven parka and stovepipe jeans that her teenage son recently outgrew, the novelist looks more like a carefree coed than a 59-year-old literary lion on the eve of her seventh book’s publication. She hops off her bike and locks it in front of a tenement building. “There it is,” she says, smiling up at a window three flights up. She leans back to snap a picture with her phone.
The Literary Acrobatics of Jennifer Egan

It’s a chilly January morning and a melancholic air hangs over East Seventh Street. Something shifts when Jennifer Egan rides up on her bicycle. Rosy-cheeked and wearing a dove-gray Fjällräven parka and stovepipe jeans that her teenage son recently outgrew, the novelist looks more like a carefree coed than a 59-year-old literary lion on the eve of her seventh book’s publication. She hops off her bike and locks it in front of a tenement building. “There it is,” she says, smiling up at a window three flights up. She leans back to snap a picture with her phone.
True writing is a convulsive act: inside the mind of Elena Ferrante

Where does great writing come from? How does the reading of writers shape their work? Perhaps the great writers are true originals, free from influence? For many readers of Elena Ferrante’s celebrated novels of the relationships between girls and women, her stories are so distinctive they appear to have arrived fully formed. In the essays collected in her latest book, though, she offers a compelling account of the vital role her reading has played in the creation of her work. Review: In the Margins: On the Pleasures of Reading and Writing – Elena Ferrante, translated by Ann Goldstein (Europa) Elena Ferrante is...
With The Candy House, Pulitzer winner Jennifer Egan makes her case for the novel

Time is a goon, marauding and thieving and vicious. But the 12 years that have gone by since Jennifer Egan published her Pulitzer Prize-winning novel A Visit From the Goon Squad have treated that book with kindness. Playful, ambitious, and formally inventive, Goon Squad stands as a model for what the contemporary novel could be and often isn’t: a book that sets out to express something new, and builds itself a wholly new form with which to do so.
$250 Million in Art From Late Philanthropist Anne Bass’s Collection Is Heading to Auction

Click here to read the full article. Twelve works of Impressionist and modern art from the collection of philanthropist Anne Bass will be sold at Christie’s this spring. Among those works are paintings by Edgar Degas, Claude Monet, and Mark Rothko. As a whole, the group is expected to fetch $250 million. Those pieces will hit the auction block during a single-owner sale held as part of Christie’s marquee modern and contemporary art sales in May. Bass died at 78 in 2020. The ex-wife of Texas magnate Sid Richardson Bass, who amassed his wealth in the oil industry and later became a major Disney shareholder, she ranked on...
13-year-old girl became a multimillionaire in 1 year by selling NFT art

Nyla Hayes has found the secret to success, and it's selling her artwork as NFTs. At 13 years old, a young artist has become a multimillionaire when she started putting her art up for sale as NFTs, or non-fungible tokens. “Non-fungible” means that an item is one of a kind, such as an original song, video or drawing, and each of Hayes' portraits is unique in its own way.
You need to watch Netflix’s dark new dystopian thriller

The Netflix original movie getting the most attention following its release on Friday, March 18, is arguably Windfall. This makes sense, given that this Hitchcockian thriller stars Lily Collins, Jesse Plemons, and Jason Segel. However, this is also not to say it was the only feature-length film that Netflix released today. On the contrary, a new Swedish action-thriller starring Noomi Rapace called Black Crab has also just debuted on the streaming service, as well.
Viola Davis Recalls Hearing That Black Actors Thought She Wasn’t Pretty Enough for ‘How to Get Away With Murder’

In her upcoming memoir, Viola Davis reveals that after she was cast in How to Get Away With Murder, she faced scrutiny over her beauty and looks from fellow Black actors due to her being darker-skinned. The experience is chronicled in a lengthy New York Times profile, which sees the Oscar-, Tony- and SAG Award-winning actress addressing racism and colorism throughout her career — everywhere from Juilliard to Broadway’s stages to TV — in both new interviews and Finding Me: A Memoir, out April 26 from HarperOne, in partnership with Ebony Magazine Publishing.More from The Hollywood ReporterViola Davis and Michelle Pfeiffer...
The Melville of American Painting

“I am not at all sure that I know what Americanism really is,” the art critic Elisabeth Luther Cary told readers of The New York Times in 1936, “but so the case stands: Americanism really is, and, in art, Winslow Homer is its great exemplar.” There was little disagreement. His very name seemed made for the job, half muscular Greek adventure, half fretful Yankee Calvinism (his parents were inspired by the Congregational pastor Hubbard Winslow). During his lifetime, he managed—not without strategizing—to be both popular with the hoi polloi and admired by his peers. After his death in 1910, his husky seafarers and oddly concrete ocean sprays were a bridge between old-fashioned storytelling pictures and the 20th-century preference for expressive form. In 1995, when the National Gallery of Art, in Washington, D.C., assembled a magisterial retrospective, Homer was still “America’s greatest and most national painter.” He gave us our best selves: Currier and Ives without the kitsch, modernism with a human face. To John Updike, he was simply “painting’s Melville.”
The Obscenely Lavish Vanderbilt Ball That Inspired The Season Finale Of The Gilded Age

As much of The Gilded Age does, episode nine of the HBO show centred around who was – and who was not – invited to a party. In this case, those excluded were members of the Astor family. “You wouldn’t call on her if your life depended on it. I worked on the dance for weeks. Did you think of that? You must have known she’d drop me when you wouldn’t let her into the house,” daughter Carrie Astor snarls at her mother, Mrs Astor, after the impressionable teen is disinvited from Gladys Russell’s debutante ball because her socialite family matriarch refuses to welcome Mrs Russell into her home. Spoiler alert: Mrs Astor eventually concedes to Carrie’s demands, and gives the Russells a call. The Astors then attend the ball, and the “new money” Russell family is accepted into New York society.
Michelle Yeoh Breaks Down Her Most Iconic Characters

Michelle Yeoh breaks down her most iconic characters, including 'Tomorrow Never Dies,' 'Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon,' 'Police Story 3: Supercop,' 'Crazy Rich Asians' and 'Everything Everywhere All at Once.' Everything Everwhere All at Once is in theaters now. Transcript. [glass shattering]. [sirens blaring]. [smashing]. I think someone took the wrong...
Poetry books to read in 2022

Following her election as the youngest inaugural poet in U.S. history, Amanda Gorman published her first collection of poetry with her book, “Call Us What We Carry.” This collection covers topics such as racism, COVID-19, the relationship to history and more. Gorman dives into her poetry with words that hit close to the heart of anyone reading. Her connection to events that are affecting people all around the world makes for an extraordinary collection of poems.
The role of a lifetime is still changing Susan Egan’s life

“Don’t edit yourself,” says the star of “Disney Princess: The Concert.”. Go back about five years and Susan Egan was enjoying a career that had transitioned from acting on Broadway to making albums and performing concerts. Around that time, her longtime friend and musical director Benjamin Rauhala floated an idea for a show that would feature the women who portrayed princesses on Broadway singing songs from their productions.
One Piece Teases Dark Future With Ominous Trailer

While One Piece doesn't have a panel planned for this weekend's Anime Japan, it still has plans of its own and is set to unearth some major announcements on March 28th. While the details of this upcoming event are few and far between, the staff behind the series have shared a new trailer that hints that all might not be well in the house of Luffy as the War For Wano Arc has put Monkey in quite the tough situation during his fight with Kaido.
