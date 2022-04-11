ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho judge: Mom accused in kids’ killings now fit for trial

By REBECCA BOONE, Associated Press
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho judge ruled Monday that a mother accused of conspiring to kill her children, her estranged husband and a lover’s wife is now mentally competent to stand trial on some of the charges in Idaho. Daybell and her new husband, Chad Daybell,...

